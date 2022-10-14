Lake Weeroona weeds causing headaches for Bendigo Rowing Club

The decision to cancel this weekend's 150th Anniversary Rowing Regatta has left the Bendigo Rowing Club "deeply disappointed".
Thick water weed just under the Lake Weeroona water surface has made the facility unsafe for participants.
The club said the weed wraps around the blade of the rowing oar, making it difficult to execute the rowing stroke.
It increases the risk of people capsizing out of their boats, and also presents the risk that emergency boats cannot operate their outboard motors and execute a rescue.
The club felt it had no option but to cancel the regatta.
"The club is deeply disappointed that our 150th anniversary regatta has had to be cancelled after months of planning and preparations,'' BRC president Lynda Davis said.
"We were set to host over 100 rowers from as far afield as Mildura, Geelong, Shepparton and Melbourne, as well as small towns such as Dimboola, Corowa and Rutherglen; and we had a full program with races specifically for juniors, women, masters and para rowers.
"We had also commissioned new perpetual regatta trophies to mark our 150th anniversary, including the Weeroona Cup which was presented to the BRC by the Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo, Cr Andrea Metcalf, at a gala dinner in June.
"We were looking to the regatta to re-launch our rowing programs after the impacts of COVID and the cessation of our summer programs earlier this year due to a similar outbreak of weed infestation on the Lake."
City of Greater Bendigo manager of parks and open space Chris Mitchell said council was "stuck between a rock and hard place".
"Eradication is not possible unless we completely empty the lake and try to remove the weeds' root system.
"In the past, the city has brought in a machine to crunch the weed up. Fair to say that was a short-term measure and it created issues with the fish population in the lake.
"This time around, and summer last year, we weren't able to get hold of a machine to even make that a possibility.
"Normally, this is a summer problem, but a lot of sun and fresh nutrients coming from the run-off is feeding the weeds. There's not a lot we can do."
Canoeing, dragon boating, model yachting and the popular Sailability program, run by the Bendigo Yacht Club, are also affected by the weeds in the lake.
The BRC regatta was intended to provide the backdrop for the launch of a new BRC Youth Scholarship Scheme to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to participate in rowing, and also the launch of a sports photographic competition in partnership with the Bendigo Camera Club.
'We have all the ingredients in place for a sport like rowing to thrive in Bendigo, including top of the range equipment, experienced coaches, inclusive club policies and an experienced committee,'' Davis said.
"We just need support to enable Lake Weeroona to be a sustainable and safe environment for the conduct of rowing programs and events for the community."
The Bendigo Sprint Regatta forms a part of Rowing Victoria's regatta program that culminates in the State Championship Regatta at Lake Nagambie in March, 2023.
