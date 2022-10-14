Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lake Weeroona weeds causing headaches for Bendigo Rowing Club

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Rowing Club's Jesse Sherwood and Lynda Davis. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The decision to cancel this weekend's 150th Anniversary Rowing Regatta has left the Bendigo Rowing Club "deeply disappointed".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.