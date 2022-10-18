After a few challenging years, students seeking more certainty can now secure a conditional offer to study at La Trobe University by the end of their Year 11 studies.
This new addition to the University's early entry program Aspire rewards students who are performing well in Year 11, and have a school recommendation, by providing them with an early conditional offer into select courses.
Bendigo La Trobe occupational therapy (OT) student Grace Byrne applied through Aspire when she was in year 12, and said being part of the program made a big difference to her final year of school.
"It definitely took the pressure off in year 12 - and I really felt like I had support through the process of applying for uni," Ms Byrne said.
"I had wanted to study to become an OT since I was in year nine, and I knew it was a really competitive course to get into, so it was amazing to have the support of the Aspire program when I was in my final year of school."
"Now I'm in first year and I'm loving studying OT, I'm so glad that Aspire opened up the doors to me and I think it's great that now year 11s can be part of the program."
"As long as I got the prerequisites, which for me, it was only 25 in English, I would get in," she said.
"Then they also have an Aspire ATAR so for OT, I think the ATAR is around 78 but then because I got the early conditional offer, I needed to get an ATAR of around 60."
In the application process, Ms Byrne also listed leadership roles from her school as well as volunteering with local sports clubs, but she said everyone would be able to find some volunteering they have done.
She said she would recommend the experience to everyone because it made her final year a bit more relaxed.
La Trobe Bendigo campus director Julie Rudner said anyone who successfully applies to the year 11 early entry program still has to complete year 12 and the pre-requisites for the course of choice.
"So for example, if you're going into biomedicine you can't slack off because you won't get the grades when it actually comes time because it's only a conditional offer - it's not an absolute offer.
"These offers are only made to students who are performing really well and there's a recommendation from their principal so there's a bit of a check and balance in our system."
The program applies to courses including nursing, accounting, arts, biomedical science, health science, business engineering, psychology and social work.
"These are the students who are going to be diligent and motivated to do their best regardless of whether they've been given early entry.
"The idea is that as long as you're maintaining your studies and you're achieving what you need to in your prerequisite subjects, you'll be allowed in.
"It helps them achieve what they want to do but releases some of the factors that might contribute to mental health issues from their last year of study."
La Trobe Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students), Professor Jessica Vanderlelie, said La Trobe's Aspire program - which has been offered to Year 12 students since 2014 - has already proven hugely successful, with more than 18,000 students submitting successful applications.
"With study support offered in VCE and throughout their university studies, as well as travel grants and other benefits, La Trobe Aspire students have higher levels of engagement, higher completion rates and consistently outperform their peers while they attend university," Professor Vanderlelie said.
Find more information on the Aspire Program here: latrobe.edu.au/study/aspire
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
