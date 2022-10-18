Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University Bendigo welcomes high-achieving students to early entry

By Lucy Williams
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
High-achieving students can now secure a conditional offer to study at La Trobe University by the end of their year 11 studies. File picture.

After a few challenging years, students seeking more certainty can now secure a conditional offer to study at La Trobe University by the end of their Year 11 studies.

