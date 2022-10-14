Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Flood-impacted residents turn to Bendigo's emergency relief centre for accommodation

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 14 2022 - 8:21am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron and Margaret McCready are prepared to stay at Bendigo's emergency relief centre until it's safe to return home to Toolleen. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

As the region continues to recover from widespread flooding, stranded residents have turned to the Bendigo Showgrounds for accommodation support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.