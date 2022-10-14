As the region continues to recover from widespread flooding, stranded residents have turned to the Bendigo Showgrounds for accommodation support.
The City of Greater Bendigo's emergency response team were ready with whatever support they could provide with help from Salvation Army volunteers, including bedding, food and clothes if needed.
Ron and Margaret McCready, both in their 70s, were the first people through the doors after being cut off from their home in Toolleen.
"Yesterday was pension day so we'd come in to get our pension and do our shopping as we always do," Mr McCready said. "We paid our bills, filled the car up and couldn't get home. We've been here ever since."
"We don't mind, the people are beautiful here looking after us and doing everything to feed us, it's nice and warm in here.
"We live right next door to the Mount Pleasant Creek and when we left home yesterday it was lapping the bridge at the front of the house. We've now been told our house is an island."
FREE FLOOD BLOG: Charlton township warned to evacuate now
When they first heard of their home flooding, the plan was to sleep in their car in a supermarket carpark.
Two passers-by let them know about the emergency relief centre, and they went straight there.
"We're quite comfortable here and we just have wait it out," Mr McCready said. "We'd love to get home now but if you can't do it, you can't do it. We just have to wait until mother nature clears up."
RELATED:
The emergency relief centre is currently providing support to 20 people, two dogs and two cats and is prepared to remain open as long as required.
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has a table set up to help people access relief payments.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.