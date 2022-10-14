Business owner Ken Oliver couldn't believe how quickly flood waters took over Rochester on Friday morning.
Mr Oliver, who owns Ray White Rochester, said the flood is set to easily beat the 2011 event.
"It is so much quicker than 2011. It's rising so quick at the moment. I just can't believe it," he said on Friday morning. "You can't beat nature."
Read more:
"We thought it wouldn't go as high but I think yesterday's rain at Bendigo and Kyneton means this is going to be something we haven't seen before."
Mr Oliver said people should continue being careful and stay optimistic.
"As long as we can get back in within a week and I think we will. Last time we got back in probably a day and half but this is going to be a lot longer," he said.
"You will come out of it better than what you think. (Friday) is the worst day or (Saturday) might be your worst day but it will get better.
"People should be careful. Police are doing a good job. SES and the locals have been brilliant."
Rochester's residents resolutely stood by their homes on Friday after almost a third of the town evacuated on Thursday night.
Among them was Marianne Thomas who had her caravan and four-wheel drive at the ready as she watched water inundate her street in less than an hour.
"I've been going sort of okay. We're all told to get out five o'clock (on Thursday), but some of us are stubborn," she said. "It's all sort of been going along fine until now.
"They told me in 2011 it got to the verandah. This one's gonna be worse. I did have kangaroos because I am a wildlife carer but the Lockington vet came down to pick those joeys up and take them to his property."
Brian Love has lived in Rochester for 48 years. He planned to hole up on the top floor of two-storey in the main street.
"We've got a wood stove. We've got food. We've got a generator. The main problem will be the sewerage," he said. "You can never be fully prepared. You just got to do the best you can and that's it."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.