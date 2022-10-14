No racing, but music and party to go ahead

THE races are off, but the party must go on at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Saturday.
That's the upshot after the hugely popular Beach Party Race Day at Bendigo was the latest race meeting in the region to fall victim to this month's heavy rain.
The BJC confirmed the decision to cancel the eight-race card following an inspection of the track on Friday.
The track was already rated a heavy 10 before Thursday's downpour.
A popular drawcard for visiting football and netball trips and locals alike, the race day attracts thousands of people each year.
But the BJC is determined to let the party go ahead, with bar facilities up and running, popular duo Teddy Cream still performing and all the big races from Caulfield and Randwick being broadcast.
BJC acting CEO Sue Opie said all prior bookings would be honoured, with the club determined to let the show go on despite the cancellation of the local races.
Patrons are advised there will be no TAB facilities on course, so those wanting to bet should download either the bet365 or TAB apps.
Groups unable to attend are urged to contact the BJC office on 5448 4209 or send an email to info@bendigo.countryracing.com.au to advise of their cancellation.
