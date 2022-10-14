Australian Open trophies in Bendigo to celebrate tennis anniversary

Three special guests - Heath, Norm and Daphne - will help celebrate the Bendigo Tennis Association's 75th anniversary on Saturday.
Heath is Australian wheelchair tennis star Heath Davidson and he's making the trip to Bendigo with the Australian Open trophies - the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.
Affectionately known as "Norm" and "Daphne", the trophies are part of the Australian Open on the Road tour and Bendigo is the first stop.
Tennis fans will have the opportunity to meet Davidson and have their photos taken with two of the most famous trophies in world sport.
Davidson and the trophies will be at the Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo Art Gallery and Capital Theatre between 2.30pm and 5pm.
They'll then make their way to the Bendigo Tennis Complex and will be available between 5.30pm and 7pm.
From 7pm onwards, the trophies will be on display at the BTA's 75th anniversary celebrations.
On the court, the BTA is hosting the Inter-Regional Challenge this weekend.
Some of the best regional-based players from around Victoria will converge on Bendigo for the titles.
The Inter-Regional Challenge will take up 20 of the 26 courts at the complex, so pennant tennis action has been spread around local clubs.
Here's a wrap of last week's pennant tennis action:
A-Grade - Spring Gully 7 sets 68 games defeated Castlemaine A 4 sets 65 games. An understrength Castlemaine side, found it difficult to fill a team in the opening round away from home. Spring Gully's Nathan Mitchell, Rebecca Tweed and Heather Robbins not dropping any of their singles or doubles sets.
South Bendigo 8 Ball Pool 6 sets 67 games defeated Bendigo Tennis Club Raiders 5 sets 65 games. South Bendigo's number 1 and 2 seeds, Aidan Fitzgerald and Frank Ryan, proved the difference winning a combined five sets between their singles and doubles as the Bendigo Tennis Club's new A-grade team came all so close to beginning their campaign with a victory.
South Bendigo Stumble Guys 4 sets 52 games were defeated by Strathdale Park 7 sets 72 games. Strathdale Park proved too strong throughout the match with strong performances from Jordan Hicks, Brett Marchant and Jayd Davis, Strathdale Park's three top seeds.
B-Grade - Bendigo Tennis Club Heat 6 sets 41 games defeated Castlemaine B 1 set 19 games;
South Bendigo Golf Clash 3 sets 29 games defeated by Bendigo Tennis Club Hitmen 4 sets 46 games; Bendigo Tennis Club Deucebags 6 sets 53 games defeated Strathdale Park Suns 1 set 32 games.
C-Grade - Bendigo Tennis Club Greatest Hits 2 sets 26 games defeated by Spring Gully 5 sets 49 games.
