Australian Open trophies in Bendigo to celebrate tennis anniversary

Updated October 14 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:30am
Australian open trophies the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup will be in Bendigo on Saturday.

Three special guests - Heath, Norm and Daphne - will help celebrate the Bendigo Tennis Association's 75th anniversary on Saturday.

Local News

