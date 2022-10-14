Bendigo Advertiser
Deja vu for Maroons as Newbridge's Riverside Park again impacted by floods

Luke West
Luke West
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:04am
A picture of the flood water at Newbridge's Riverside Park. This picture was taken at about 11am on Friday, with the water level having reached the canteen in the pavilion that had been built following the 2011 flood.
