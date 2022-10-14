Deja vu for Maroons as Newbridge's Riverside Park again impacted by floods

JUST over a decade after its Riverside Park sporting precinct had to be rebuilt, the Newbridge Football-Netball Club is again dealing with severe floodwater damage.
Newbridge FNC president Andrew Friswell told the Bendigo Advertiser at 11am Friday the floodwater from the Loddon River had reached the height of the canteen at Riverside Park and was expected to rise further throughout the day.
The canteen forms part of the multi-purpose pavilion at Riverside Park that was built as part of the multi-million dollar rebuild of the facility after it was wiped out in the January, 2011, floods.
"I saw a picture about 11am today and the water was about halfway up our canteen roller doors, which at that stage wasn't at the level it reached in 2011, but it was rising fairly quickly," Mr Friswell said on Friday.
"Fortunately, it isn't our house. You look at the people who have lost their houses, but this is still an important facility for the community.
"I just had a guy call me and say, 'I've just seen your pump shed float by' and he's a few kilometres up the river. We'd expect all the infrastructure outside the building will be pretty much destroyed.
"The building structures will still be there, but it's obviously going to take a fair bit of work again that will be needed.
"I suppose until we can get in there to actually get a good look at everything we're not really going to know the full extent, but it's fair to say it's big."
Following the 2011 flooding the Maroons didn't play a game again at Riverside Park until June of 2012, with the new community facility officially opened in May of 2013 by Sport and Recreation Minister Hugh Delahunty.
The refurbishment of Riverside Park included not only the new multi-purpose pavilion with function space, bar, change rooms, umpires room, office, medical room and public toilets, but the restored football field and resurfaced netball and tennis courts.
The rebuild was led by then-Newbridge president Ron Trimble.
According to reports, the largest flooding Newbridge had experienced prior to January 2011 had been in 1909 when the Laanecoorie Reservoir collapsed.
