New storm could threaten northern Victoria, experts warn

VICTORIA'S flood risk will remain even when these waters recede, premier Daniel Andrews has warned in the midst of a major statewide emergency.
"This is going to be with us for some time," he told reporters on Friday water inundated communities from Melbourne to the Murray River and out into eastern Victoria.
The problem was no longer just about any record-breaking rainfalls hitting the state, Mr Andrews said.
Victoria's soil and water catchments are now so saturated that flooding could be triggered by rainfalls much lighter than what has been seen in the past few days.
Saturday live blog: A long weekend ahead for central Victoria as flooding threatens homes
Meteorologists are closely monitoring weather conditions currently forming over parts of central Australia.
It could trigger fresh rainfall in parts of Victoria from Wednesday through to Friday. However, the Bureau of Meteorology has stressed that its predictions are subject to change in the week to come.
The bulk of any rain was more likely to hit New South Wales than Victoria, bureau expert Diana Eadie said.
"At this stage, we [in Victoria] are more likely to be on the periphery of that system," she said.
The bureau was keeping a close eye on the potential for more rain in Victoria, Ms Eadie said.
La Nina was likely to bring above-average rain over the rest of spring and potentially into early summer, she said.
It would only be clear if Victoria was going to see any more heavy rain events as time went on, Ms Eadie said.
Mr Andrews said that fatigue was going to become an increasingly important issue to manage, especially if floods extended the immediate crisis.
About 2000 emergency workers were currently deployed across Victoria, Mr Andrews said.
That includes a mixture of people in paid and volunteer roles, but not the council workers, volunteer groups or people who are helping loved ones.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.