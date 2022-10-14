Play On Words targets back-to-back series heat wins

WITH his place in the field for next month's $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country (MCCC) Series Final at Flemington already secured, Bendigo trainer Rod Symons will target another heat of the series at Horsham on Sunday with Play On Words.
The five-year-old gelding has stamped himself as one of the Bendigo region's most in-form gallopers with a pair of wins and two placings from his last four starts.
The most significant of those was his last-start 1600m benchmark 64 win at Murtoa on October 1 in a heat of the MCCC Series.
It guaranteed his spot in the $500,000 final on Oaks day (November 3).
The astute trainer is hoping to strike while the iron is hot with Play On Words as he continues the son of Poet's Voice out of the former Symons-trained mare Kusha's preparation for his grand final at Flemington.
He will be lining up in his third heat of the series after finishing third behind the Daniel Bowman-trained Atomic Gold at his first attempt in a benchmark 70 at Benalla last month.
"My wife jokingly said to me, 'shouldn't you give someone else a go now that you've won one," Symons said with a laugh.
"But I told her that's not how it works.
"I originally planned to go to the race that Sean Mott sent Our Lone Star to at Caulfield on Wednesday, which was an all-country trainers race, but it was a no-claims race.
"He's not a very big horse and I think he'd have a bit of trouble carrying a big weight, so I thought I'm better off sticking to Horsham where it's a short straight and we are a chance of ripping around that back straight and kicking off the turn.
"Sheridan Clarke is claiming two kilos, so I'm a much better chance in a race like this than I am at Caulfield.
Back at benchmark 70 level on Horsham Cup day, Symons branded it a tough assignment for Play On Words, but he was nevertheless buoyed with his lead-up and recent form.
"There's plenty of horses in it with a bit of class, more so than there was at Murtoa, and we're obviously up in grade," he said.
"The two horses that were favourites at Murtoa both didn't fire on that track.
"There's plenty of quality, but our horse will be suited by that small straight and doesn't mind the wet and is feeling well."
All going well, Symons plans to run Play On Words in the series heat to be run on Bendigo Cup day on Wednesday, October 26.
