Play On Words targets back-to-back series heat wins

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
Play On Words, ridden by Sheridan Clarke, wins a heat of the Melbourne Cup Carnival Country (MCCC) Series at Murtoa earlier this month. Trainer Rod Symons will target another heat of the series at Horsham on Sunday. Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

WITH his place in the field for next month's $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country (MCCC) Series Final at Flemington already secured, Bendigo trainer Rod Symons will target another heat of the series at Horsham on Sunday with Play On Words.

