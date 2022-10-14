Sporting clubs count the cost after floodwater wreaks havoc on facilities

INSTEAD of preparing for what should have been its second game in the top division of weekend pennant on Saturday, the Marong Bowls Club was instead in clean-up mode on Friday after being severely impacted by floodwater.
Marong's Malone Park sporting precinct, which includes the bowls club, was hit hard by Thursday's deluge of rain, causing significant damage.
Last Saturday Marong was on a high after competing in division one of Bendigo bowls weekend pennant for the first time, but six days later it was a case of all hands on deck to begin the clean-up effort after the soaking.
"The greens still have water on them, which we're working on draining," Marong Bowls Club secretary and division one skipper Andrew Whatley said on Friday morning.
"The water has gone through our clubhouse, the machinery shed and all our greens... there is debris everywhere."
The level of water in the clubhouse, built in 1983, was described as "three bricks" deep and "four bricks" deep in the machinery shed.
"We've got the clubhouse at the moment being looked at professionally by one of our members; he is sucking out all the water and we're lifting all the carpet and trying to save it," Whatley said.
"Fortunately, the (Bullock) creek has receded enormously today, but there's a lot of damage and a lot of things you probably don't think of.
"All the bins have been upended and floated away, so there's rubbish all around the place.
"At the moment we're just trying to save as much as we can, particularly our machinery, which is worth tens of thousands of dollars."
Whatley expected the greens to be cleared of the water by tomorrow.
As news of the damage Marong was facing spread on Thursday, the bowls fraternity was quick to offer support.
"It has been really good the support we have received," Whatley said.
"White Hills offered any equipment we needed to help get our greens back up and running; Bendigo is doing a raffle for us, so it has been great.
"At the end of the day, while we are competitors we are all participants in bowls and love the sport, so it's really nice when people gather around and support you."
Just over a month after winning all three Loddon Valley league football premierships, Marong's football oval and netball courts were also hit with flood damage, but fortunately, the clubrooms weren't impacted.
"There's a lot of damage out here; a lot of debris, fences gone, the netball courts and pretty much destroyed, the storage shed is gone," Marong FNC president Danny Tyler said.
"The netball courts are only about five years old and it looks like they've had at least a metre of water covering them looking at the waterline.
"The water has subsided off the football oval now and it's just a hell of a mess. It's going to take a massive clean-up and it's almost a situation of where do we start?
"Fortunately, there has been no damage to the clubrooms, so we have had some luck there.
"You look at what has happened with some of the other clubs like at Newbridge and we can't complain too much."
Elsewhere, having been drenched with water gushing from Sheepwash Creek in Strathfieldsaye on Thursday, water had subsided significantly at Club Court, home of the Sedgwick Cricket Club and Strathfieldsaye Colts United Soccer Club.
While the water had subsided - albeit there there were still large pools at the edges - several piles of gravel lay on the ground, while there was damage to fencing.
Among those who inspected the damage on Friday was Sedgwick president Neil Bowe.
"We'll have to talk to council and see what can be done to try to keep things rolling the best we can," Bowe said.
"We understand the council is going to have a lot to deal with that is probably going to be more important than sport, so we will deal with it the best we can moving forward."
Next door to Club Court is the Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club, with its greens having drained remarkably well from the previous day.
At the Bendigo East Bowls Club its most-affected green on Friday was the C Green, which still had several large pools of water laying on it.
The greenkeeper at both Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo East is Aaron Tomkins.
"As far as maintenance of the greens, you obviously can't do much while they are soaking wet. It seems to be that at the moment every time we get them dry by a Monday or Tuesday it's raining again later in the week and that's what is forecast again," Tomkins said.
"So we're not being able to get into much of a rhythm. As far as how the greens themselves recover from these sort of conditions is determined by how well they drain.
"They drain well here at Strathfieldsaye, but not as good at Bendigo East."
Saturday's round two weekend pennant matches had been officially called off by the Bendigo playing area match committee on Thursday.
The Bendigo Golf Club was closed on Friday due to "excessive rainfall" as water lay in bunkers and throughout the course.
Neangar Park Golf Club was hopeful it could open again for play at some stage over the weekend.
"Overall, the course isn't too bad. There wasn't as much flooding as what we expected and there's the possibility of, hopefully, opening by Sunday," Neangar Park associate professional Jayden Dixon said.
"Our driving range and the pitch and putt will be open from tomorrow (Saturday), so we haven't held up too bad."
Following a track inspection around 11am on Friday, tomorrow's Bendigo Jockey Club's beach party race day meeting has been shifted to Ballarat.
However, while there will be no races, the BJC will still hold its beach party day from noon with feature races from Caulfield and Randwick to be broadcast, while Teddy Cream will still perform.
