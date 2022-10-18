A potentially life-saving discovery has been made by researchers at La Trobe University Bendigo's campus in what could be good news for those with cancer.
A unique benign virus has been discovered that is not harmful to humans but which infects and kills certain bacteria that can cause periodontitis or severe gum disease and can lead to the growth and spread of cancer.
This new virus has a unique genetic profile, and the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) has declared that it belongs to a totally new taxonomic genus or group.
The ICTV has named it Latrobevirus after the university where it was first identified in 2019.
Latrobevirus particularly attacks a prominent disease-causing bacterium "ringleader" called Fusobacterium that recruits other harmful bacteria in a biofilm to cause gum disease.
Fusobacterium is also potentially tied to the growth of other cancers such as breast and colon cancer.
"Fusobacterium is well known for contributing to periodontitis - which can lead to horrible gum disease and jawbone loss - but also can play a role in cancers growing and spreading," Associate Professor Tucci said.
"If we can harness the potential of this newly discovered virus, it could be a game-changer for treating a whole range of serious diseases."
Associate Professor Tucci said using bacteriophages instead of antibiotics in treatments for bacterial disease could also circumvent the major global health issue of antibiotic resistance.
"We know that bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, so scientists are looking at other ways to fight the bad bacteria that can cause disease in humans," he said.
"Bacteriophages like this one could be the answer."
Associate Professor Tucci said highly targeted treatments have other benefits too.
"You damage a lot in the process - whereas if you can introduce a bacteriophage that targets only one particular kind of bacteria, you can kill those bacteria with precision therapy without harming the rest of your microbiome.
"The bacteriophage has the potential to open up a whole new era of precision medicine, and it's fantastic that our lab at La Trobe University in Bendigo can be at the forefront of this research."
The Tucci Lab in Bendigo has received significant funding from an international venture capital firm to further investigate Latrobevirus' potential uses in disease prevention.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
