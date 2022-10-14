Red Cross has created a register to help affected Australians reconnect to friends and family if they've gotten separated, and lost touch during the floods.
Parts of Victoria have been heavily affected by flooding, following days of heavy rainfall.
If you or a loved one has been impacted by the Victorian Floods, Red Cross encourages you to register or enquire through the Register.Find.Reunite. service.
"Being separated from family and friends is one of the most stressful things a person can experience during an emergency," Red Cross State Manager Emergency Services Fyowna Norton said.
"Not knowing where your loved ones are, not being able to contact them by phone or email adds to that anxiety.
"The service helps find and reunite family, friends and loved ones during a disaster."
People can register and search for someone via the Red Cross website from a computer or mobile device.
The Register.Find.Reunite. service matches registrations from people affected by an emergency to enquiries made by their loved ones searching for news.
The 'register' function lets people know you are safe, while 'find,' helps you to look for people you know may be affected by an emergency.
'Reunite' is a matching process that enables us, with permission, to share details to connect family, friends and loved ones. Where a match is made, the person who made the enquiry will be notified.
Red Cross reminds people of the importance of emergency services to know where people are during emergencies. By registering with the new register, you are also letting important services know that you are safe or request support you may need.
If you need urgent assistance please call 000.
