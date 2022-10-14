Cup dream leads to Maryborough for Zarem

JUNORTOUN trainer Carla Innes-Goodridge continues to be rapt with the form and progress of her country cup-winning trotter Zarem.
While the in-form six-year-old has not won a race since his thrilling Group 3 Echuca Trotters Cup win in March this year, he has been racing consistently and ultra-competitively in similar class and bigger races throughout the 2022 season.
He will get another stiff test of his mettle on Sunday in the $30,000 Group 2 Maryborough Trotters Cup (2690m).
While she admits Zarem will be 'up against it' from his barrier five draw and in competition with Group 1 performers of the ilk of Dont Care, Parisian Artiste and Sundons Courage, Innes-Goodridge says it's a thrill even being involved in such quality races.
"He's feeling really good and I'm hoping he can run a good race - he just needs that bit of luck," she said.
"He ran at Ballarat the other night and he just flew home (for third), but as always with him, he just needed the race to pan out for him.
"Buth he's in good order and no one tries harder."
As the region was lashed by heavy rain on Thursday, Innes-Goodridge had to forego a day's preparation with Zarem.
She's optimistic it won't count against him, with trainers elsewhere across Victoria dealing with the same dilemma.
"I couldn't get out of my driveway (on Thursday)," she said.
"Of course, we have a bridge that goes over the creek so there was no way out.
"I hope the day off doesn't affect Zarem, but we'll be back into it today (Friday).
"I dare say a lot of people were in the same boat with their horses."
With regular driver Ellen Tormey electing to stick with the Kate Hargreaves-trained Dont Care - a winner of both of his starts this preparation - Jack Laugher will drive Zarem.
The 23-year-old has a solid affinity with the son of Wishing Stone, steering him into third place at his last start at Ballarat and previously winning on him at Kilmore in July last year.
Innes-Goodridge concedes she will be hoping for a slice of luck with Zarem, who after going without a win in his first 19 starts has now won 10 races and been placed 34 times for earnings of $138,420.
"We have just got to get across and get in somewhere and find the fence," she said.
"He went so well in the Swan Hill Cup and was really unlucky - he just couldn't get a crack at them.
"I'd love to win another cup with him - I don't know if I will.
"But I'm so proud of where he has come from to get to here.
"To be honest, I'd just love to win another race with him. Hopefully, it's coming."
Zarem is one of only two horses Innes-Goodridge has in work at Junortoun.
The other is the three-year-old trotter Beautybouchea, who she leases off Haydon Gray.
The filly had two starts as a two-year-old in August last year, but will not race until later this year at the earliest or early next year.
Meanwhile, after finishing fifth in last weekend's $300,000 Group 1 Victoria Cup, Torrid Saint will start as one of the favourites in the $35,000 Group 3 Maryborough Pacing Cup (2690m).
A win could cap off a potentially huge weekend for Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas, who has several leading chances on Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton, including Mighty Flying Art, Rick Reilly, Duke Of Dundee, Ozzie Playboy, Ozzie Battler and Bernie Winkle.
Torrid Saint is racing in career-best form following a second behind Victoria Cup winner Rock N Roll Doo in last month's Group 2 Kilmore Cup (2690m) and his win in the Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint (1720m) at Melton before last week's fifth.
The first of 11 races at Maryborough on Sunday is at 11.50am.
