A former Bendigo doctor has been recognised for her work creating social change - but this time it's on an international level.
Dr Skye Kinder has been included in the Women of the Future's 50 Rising Stars in ESG, a list recognising the work of people in the environment, social and governance sectors.
"I suppose that's a broad term that looks at what we can really hold companies, organisations and ourselves to account in terms of not just making profit, but actually doing some social good," she said.
"I was really surprised to be contacted, but really grateful to be included."
Dr Kinder was recognised for her work to address health inequality through her clinical work as a doctor in the field of mental health, and through extensive charity work and public advocacy.
For her, it's about ensuring residents in rural and regional areas get the healthcare they deserve, regardless of their geographic location.
"For the 1 in 3 Australians living in rural, regional and remote areas across our country, these health outcomes are not always equitable," she said.
"Despite making important and often vital contributions to our nation through agriculture, mining, tourism and other industries, Australians living outside our capital cities continue to experience poorer health outcomes across almost every disease type.
"We need to better support our rural, regional and remote communities, as well as those patients who might be marginalised, disadvantaged and isolated for other reasons, to participate in healthcare."
While Dr Kinder was not able to be there in person, a number of participants were presented at the London Stock Exchange recently.
Women of the Future founder and chairperson Pinky Lilani said it was important to recognise these women.
"There are so many brilliant women working across the world in ESG, all determined to make a real and tangible difference," she said.
"We want to celebrate the innovative and tireless work of these phenomenal leaders and build a community that can collaborate across borders, springboarding talent and inspiring others to pursue careers in ESG."
Dr Kinder said it was an honour to be recognised for doing something she deemed important.
"It's great to be recognised for the work I've been doing in the not-for-profit but for purpose and philanthropical spaces, particularly around the social aspects," she said.
"It's about making sure the organisations I work with and others I'm not are thinking about their social responsibilities."
Dr Kinder hoped being included on this list would show other young women they can succeed.
"It's a really great opportunity to show other young and regional women that we can actually make an impact locally, nationally and internationally," she said.
"Growing up, I went to a public school in Bendigo and I would hear often I wouldn't be able to achieve my dreams and I certainly wouldn't be able to become a doctor.
"I think a lot of young people from our communities, when they are from less privileged backgrounds, hear that as well.
"These sorts of lists are an opportunity to challenge that and really highlight the amazing work people do to create change, even coming from less privileged starting points."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
