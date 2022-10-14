Next weekend the doors of some of the region's most significant buildings will be thrown open for Open House Bendigo on October 22 and 23.
It's the first time the event will be run since 2019, and the full program features a number of building tours and chances to hear from architects involved in the builds.
People have the chance to participate in exclusive walkthroughs of buildings including the Soldiers' Memorial Institute, the Ulumbarra Theatre and the Bendigo TAFE complex.
The former Bendigo Mining Exchange located in the Beehive Building, which was recently sold, has been added to the program, which Open House curator Fleur Watson said is an exciting opportunity.
"It is going through a transition at the moment, it's been closed for a little while now so this a really fantastic opportunity to see this really sensitive restoration. Of this building of course it did win a really significant heritage architecture prize in 2021 as part of the Australian Institute of Architects Awards," she said.
"This is an incredible opportunity to see the building and hear from the architects themselves Williams Boags; we'll have Peter Williams there along with their teams.
"You really get to see the building in its pure architectural form because it is empty at the moment. Those tours are quite limited for that reason on the Sunday."
The program also includes a Making Home talk on social and affordable housing in regional Victoria.
The talk will include representatives from Haven; Home, Safe, Clare Cousins Architects and Nightingale Housing and will be facilitated by architect and researcher Tania Davidge.
Ms Watson said a highlight of the event will be the involvement of traditional owners, with the Dja Dja Wurrung hosting a guided walk on country at the Bendigo Creek.
The walk will include discussions about Djaara and the City of Greater Bendigo's collaborative project, Reimagining Bendigo Creek.
Ms Watson said recognising the traditional owners of the land significant structures are built on is an important part of Open House.
"We're about advocating for good design in the built environment," Ms Watson said.
"But when we're talking about what is good design, we're talking very much about not just the emphasis on singular buildings but the spaces and places in between and our connection to our natural environment.
"Indigenous knowledges are so important in all of those contexts."
Bendigo's biggest and newest projects, the new Bendigo Law Courts and the Galkangu GovHub, feature in a special presentation and panel discussion at the La Trobe Arts Institute, with an emphasis on collaboration with Djaara.
There will also be a walking tour through Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Garden for the Future.
While much of the program is free, some events are require a booking fee. Online bookings are encouraged as places are limited. Visit openhousemelbourne.org/bendigo-2022.
