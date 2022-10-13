South Bendigo has landed a prized off-season signing with one of the most accomplished forwards in country football returning to the club.
Steven Stroobants, who last played for South Bendigo in 2012, signed with the Bloods on Thursday night after completing a decorated career with Goulburn Valley club Rochester.
The 33-year-old will take on a playing assistant coach role under senior coach Nathan Horbury and his signing adds some firepower to the Bloods' forward 50.
"We're very excited to have Stroobs back at the club, he's going to be really good for us,'' Horbury said of Stroobants.
"He's one of the best forwards in the Goulburn Valley and made the team of the year again this year.
"To have him on board as an assistant coach as well is great for the club."
Stroobants, a classy half-forward/midfielder, was most recently playing/coach of Rochester and also has extensive VFL experience.
He played with the Bendigo Bombers and Bendigo Gold and was captain of the Gold in the club's two standalone VFL seasons in 2013-2014. He was also awarded life membership of the club.
After the Gold folded he joined Rochester and, while aligned with the Tigers, Stroobants returned to VFL action with North Melbourne in 2018 and then Coburg in 2019.
He was appointed coach of Rochester for the COVID-ruined 2020 season.
He led the Tigers to fifth place in 11 rounds of the shortened 2021 season and this year they qualified for the finals before losing the elimination final to Mooroopna.
Stroobants was one of the most dangerous forwards in the GVFL throughout his career with Rochester.
Between 2015 and 2022, Stroobants kicked 330 goals in 103 games for the Tigers, including 47 goals this year.
He averaged more than one goal per game across a combined 22 VFL matches for North Melbourne and Coburg.
Stroobants' signing at South Bendigo covers the loss of Kaiden Antonowicz to Heathcote District Football Netball League club White Hills.
The Bloods, who finished fourth in 2022, remain in the market for a number one ruckman and a quality midfielder to replace Liam Byrne and Michael Herlihy.
It's an exciting time for the Bloods, with the club's new facilities at Harry Trott Oval nearing completion.
