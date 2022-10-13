Spirit looks to up the ante with tough practice matches

THE Bendigo Spirit will ramp up its pre-season preparation with a double-header in Sunbury this weekend against the Melbourne Boomers and New Zealand national team.
A pair of tough hit-outs will be the next step in coach Kennedy Kereama's blueprint to have his team ready for their WNBL season opener against the Capitals in Canberra on November 4.
It comes on the heels of a successful last weekend in Mildura, which included a constructive practice match against the Mildura Heat's CBL men's squad.
Missing star forward Anneli Maley and guard Tessa Lavey, the signs were all positive for the Spirit, according to their tough power forward Megan McKay.
"They (Mildura) played really well and were pretty nice to us ... didn't reject our shots too many times," she said.
"They had a big kid there at 6'8", who was one of their younger boys, who played really well.
"We played well. (Coach) Kennedy had some really good opportunities to play with line-ups and being the first pre-season game it was a chance to get the cobwebs out and help us get used to each other a bit more.
"Everyone got on the court. It was a good game, a good crowd and great fun."
Fresh from a bronze medal win with the Australian Opals at the World Cup in Sydney, Maley said the Spirit would look to up the ante this weekend against the Boomers, who will enter the 2022-23 season as the reigning WNBL champions, and a young New Zealand Tall Ferns squad.
"New Zealand always plays a hard-nosed, really tough brand of basketball, so it will be a good test for us," she said.
"I don't think any of their WNBL players will be playing, it's a young Tall Ferns group.
"But that's always a danger.
"And the Boomers, they are the reigning champs, so it will be good to see how we match up against the reigning champs and measure up against a team that is as talented as them.
"It's always a good hit out.
"They've lost Ezi (Magbegor), but gained Kristy Wallace and retained the majority of their group, so we're expecting them to be really tough again."
Saturday's match against the Tall Ferns will be the first of two on consecutive weekends for the Spirit.
They will head to Dandenong next weekend for a clash against the Southside Melbourne Flyers on Saturday, before returning home to Bendigo to face New Zealand at Red Energy Arena on Sunday.
Following a brilliant off-season on the recruiting front, highlighted by the returns of Spirit championship pair Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson, and the signings of Abbey Wehrung and Alicia Froling, McKay said the group was looking forward to putting it all together on the practice court this weekend.
"It's only just the start - it should be a great build-up from here," she said.
"There's a very exciting feeling among the group and very competitive."
The Spirit will play their first home game against the Perth Lynx at Red Energy Arena on Sunday, November 6.
It will be followed by another home game against the Sydney Flames on Saturday, November 12.
While the Spirit will pride themselves on their 'workhorse attitude' on the court during the 2022-23 season, they will have a few workhorses of their own to handle matters off the court.
After renewing its long-term partnership with the city's WNBL team, Bendigo Toyota this week handed over the keys to a fleet of branded HiLuxes for use by Spirit players and club general manager David Ingham throughout the season.
The Epsom-based dealership has a rich history of being aligned with the Spirit, having jumped on board as a sponsor in the club's inaugural season and being a long-time workplace of retired Spirit legend Gabe Richards.
The cars will be used to help the players and staff travel to and from games and training throughout the season, as well as support the team's extensive community-based activities across the region.
Bendigo Toyota dealer principal Adam Ski said he was delighted to continue the dealership's association with the Spirit.
"Sport is a great outlet for establishing role models, encouraging exercise and participation, and bringing families together to enjoy the spectacle of competitive sport," he said.
"The Bendigo Spirit does an excellent job at achieving this.
"As players, they are all wonderful athletes but they are fantastically approachable and we should be honoured to have them representing our city around the country."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Spirit has released new membership packages for the upcoming season.
To join the Spirit family, log on to www.wnbl.basketball/bendigo
