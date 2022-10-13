Bendigo Advertiser
Spirit looks to up the ante with tough practice matches

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:49am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:39pm
Bendigo Spirit stars Anneli Maley, Megan McKay and Kelsey Griffin with one of the club's new branded HiLuxes, courtesy of Bendigo Toyota. Picture: Noni Hyett

THE Bendigo Spirit will ramp up its pre-season preparation with a double-header in Sunbury this weekend against the Melbourne Boomers and New Zealand national team.

