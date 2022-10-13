A BROKEN DOWN truck has blocked the road in Inglis Street, West Bendigo.
A witness has confirmed CFA and Highway Patrol are on scene to assist a driver whose petrol truck is blocking the intersection at the Marong Road.
Flood latest: Rochester split in two with bridge access blocked
Traffic is being diverted as vehicles are not able to turn onto the main road from Specimen Hill Road.
It does not appear connected to the widespread flooding that has hit the entire region including Greater Bendigo.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
