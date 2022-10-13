Bendigo Advertiser
Emergency services are assisting as petrol truck breaks down in West Bendigo

By Jonathon Magrath, Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
· Updated October 13 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:30pm
A truck has broken down in West Bendigo. Picture by Jonathon Macgrath

A BROKEN DOWN truck has blocked the road in Inglis Street, West Bendigo.

