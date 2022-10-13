This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.

Road closures

Below is a list of road closures from the Department of Transport as of 6.11pm Friday.

Major roads closed include:

Midland Highway between Benalla and Shepparton

Midland Highway from Elmore to the Northern Highway

Heathcote-Rochester Road, between Heathcote and Rochester

Calder Highway north of Charlton

Goulburn Valley Highway at Seymour

McIvor Highway, Axedale

Loddon Valley Highway Allies Road to Serpentine

Northern Highway at Heathcote

The Wimmera Highway between Marong and Newbridge

Sunraysia Highway between Waubra and St Arnaud

Melba Highway south of Yea

Goulburn Valley Highway between Koriella and Molesworth

Kiewa Valley Highway, Bandiana

Hamilton Highway, from Cressy to Inverleigh

Hopkins Highway between Mortlake and Woodford

Daylesford-Trentham Road at Daylesford

All current road closures are listed at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.



Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.



The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.

Rochester schools closed as floodwaters rise rapidly



Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe.

Floodwaters are rising rapidly in Rochester, according to the latest State Emergency Service warning.

The SES is calling on people in the area to evacuate - if they have not already done so.

"Major flooding is currently impacting Rochester, with the Campaspe River expected to peak on Friday afternoon," the warning says.



"The duration of the flood event is likely to be between seven and 10 days."

SES recommends going to the relief centre at the Bendigo Showgrounds or a safe location away from flooding.

"Northern Highway is the most accessible route, but continue to check regular updates via the VicTraffic website," the warning says.

"When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.

"Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater."

Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe.

Please note: If you choose to stay emergency crews may be unable to help you.

"Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk," the warning says.

"Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur.

"Local schools have been closed until further notice pending floods to prevent people outside Rochester attending the community."

The evacuation warning says this event is similar to 2011 where 80 per cent of the town and surrounding rural areas flooded.

In 2011, "more than 250 properties had water above floor level with many people and properties isolated by floodwater".

"Businesses in the town were impacted with most of the shops flooded," the warning says.

"Public areas near the Campaspe River were flooded and remained closed due to the risks of falling trees.

"Many roads, community facilities and private properties were damaged."

The next update from the SES is expected at 5pm Friday unless the situation changes.



You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.



For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.



If you are travelling by car:

Do not drive through floodwater.

Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of driving hazards, such as mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.

If you stay:



Stay inside and be aware of changing conditions.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.

Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

Downstream of the Campaspe River from Barnadown to Rochester evacuate now



A major flood warning has been issued for people downstream of the Campaspe River from Barndown to Rochester.

It is expected the flood event along the river will be worse than the 2011 January flood event.

There is major flooding already occurring along the Campaspe River at Barnadown and Rochester.

"Widespread major flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River downstream of Lake Eppalock and its tributaries in response to widespread heavy rainfall during Wednesday and Thursday," the warning says.



"Major flooding is occurring at Barnadown and Rochester Town. River levels are expected to exceed those experienced during the January 2011 flood event at both Barnadown and Rochester Town.

"Goulburn Murray Water advises that Lake Eppalock is full and spilling. River levels at Downstream (D/S) Lake Eppalock are above the major flood level."

As of 5.32pm the river at Rochester was at 115.45 metres AHD and rising.



It is likely to reach around 115.60 metres late Friday afternoon with the river level expected to be higher than the January 2011 flood level, the warning says.

"A relief centre is open at Bendigo at Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Street Bendigo," it says.

"Campaspe River Barnadown to Rochester could be impacted late Friday afternoon .



"Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous."

The next update from the State Emergency Service is expected at 10pm, unless the situation changes.

The SES warns if you decide to stay emergency crews may not be able to help you.

Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

The warning includes the following information:

What you should do:

Floodwater is toxic - never play or swim in floodwater.

Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.

Decide if you will evacuate if it becomes necessary.

Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au) for road closures and follow instructions from emergency services.

Rising floodwater can be dangerous. Be aware of water levels rising near you.

Farmers should move livestock and machinery to higher ground.

If you choose to leave:

Remember to take your pets, mobile phone, spare clothes and medications.

Travel to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location, away from flooding.

Turn off gas and electricity at your home or workplace.

Be aware of any road closures when you leave.

If you are travelling:

Do not enter flooded areas. Turn around and find a safe alternative route.

Be aware of road hazards including mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.

Floodwater is dangerous - never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.

If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:

Make sure you have enough food, drinking water, medications and pet food to survive for three to five days in case you become isolated.

Use plugs, sandbags or household items to block toilets, sinks and drains to stop sewerage backflow.

Lift it - move valuables and vital household items up on high surfaces, such as on top of tables, chairs, benches and beds.

Impacts in your area:

Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur in many locations.

Widespread flooding of the area.

Homes and towns are likely to be isolated.

High river levels and potential flooding in areas close to rivers and streams.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

Relief payments open for Victorians impacted by flooding



Relief payments for Victorian families whose homes are affected by the floods are now open, Victorian premier Dan Andrews said in a social media post earlier today.



"2,000 have applied so far - and we're processing applications as fast as we can," the post says.



The payments also cover immediate needs such as food, shelter, clothing and medication.



Transport update ahead of the weekend



Applications for relief payments for Victorian families whose homes have been impacted by flooding are open. 2,000 have applied so far - and we're processing applications as fast as we can.



Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe.

The transport department has announced changes to V/Line services across Victoria into the weekend due to flood conditions impacting rail and roads.



Trains between Bendigo and Southern Cross will run as normal, however all train and coach services between Bendigo and Swan Hill/Echuca will remain suspended until further notice.



It is anticipated Echuca trains will be unable to run throughout the weekend due to the flooding in Rochester.



Taxis are running between Bendigo and both Eaglehawk and Epsom for local passengers.



The department encourages passengers across flood-affected parts of the regional network to defer non-essential travel, with weather still impacting the state.



Passengers who need to travel with services still operating in their region should allow extra time for their journey.



Wedderburn residents given the all clear to return home after reservoir risk



Wedderburn residents in low-lying areas of the town who were ordered to evacuate after 1am on Friday were given the all clear to return home by around 2pm on Friday after shire workers, volunteers, SES crew members and earth working contractors pitched in to shore up the wall of Skinners Reserve reservoir, which had been judged in danger of giving way.



File picture.

CFA crews from Wedderburn and surrounding areas were also involved in the early hours emergency effort, door-knocking residents in low-lying areas to tell them to evacuate to the Inglewood hall.



According to the Loddon Shire Council, 65 people took shelter there.



Local resident Bruce Hargreaves described the situation as "a call to arms for the town and surrounding areas".



With local catchments full and the Skinners Reserve reservoir at capacity, the Loddon Shire Council, on specialist advice, had lowered the reservoir's spillway to accommodate the excess water.



But the extraordinary volumes saw the bank around the spillway apparently begin to erode.



Mr Hargreaves said on Friday afternoon he believed the reservoir was "secure for now".



"But I'd say there'll be ongoing works on it."



He said several houses in Wedderburn were flooded by the fast running Nardoo Creek, which cut the town in half."



"It was probably within about six inches of the highest I've seen it come through the town."

Telstra opens network access to flood affected towns



Residents in flood-affected areas cross central and northern Victoria will have access to free and interim services thanks to the Telstra network.



Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe

As the flood waters rise and cause damage and force families from their homes, staff say they know those affected in these areas will be facing significant distress and disruption.



"We know this is a difficult time for everyone in the community and it's vital for people to be able to stay in touch with family and friends," Telstra Regional general manager Steve Tinker said.



"Where we see services impacted we are contacting customers in flood affected areas to provide assistance packages as required.



"We made all local and national calls to standard fixed lines and calls to standard Australian mobiles from all Telstra payphones around Australia free in August 2021. Our Telstra Air Wi-Fi hotspots are also free in a number of locations.



"Customers who have been displaced from their home or business during this disaster are able to access additional help including call diversion options and once off data/free call top ups."



Services swiftly save woman from floodwater near Newstead



A woman in Newstead was rescued from floodwaters on Thursday afternoon by quick thinking emergency crews.

Pyrenees Highway outside of Newstead. Picture by Andrew Shirres

Crews were called to the Pyrenees Highway at about 2.50pm after multiple reports.



A local Newstead police officer braved the waters to float a rope to the woman.

She secured the rope to a tree and herself, two Mildura Superintendents and a member from Maldon kept her calm.

Swift Water Rescue Team units were soon on the scene and the woman was removed from the water.

Superintendent John O'Connor said without the actions of local members the situation could easily have ended in tragedy.



VicEmergency.

People in the Charlton township have been warned to evacuate immediately by the State Emergency Service.

An emergency warning sent out at 2.43pm on Friday says floodwaters were rising rapidly and major flooding can be expected to hit the town at 8am on Saturday.

Those evacuating should go to either the relief centre set up at Wycheproof P-12 College or a safe family of friends home that's away from flooding.

"The safest evacuation routes is by Calder Highway, but continue to check regular updates via Vicroads," the warning says.

It is likely the flood event in the area will last three to five days.



"When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications," the warning says.



"Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater. Floodwater is toxic - never play or swim in floodwater."



Homes are likely to flood above floor level in single-storey homes.

"Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk," the warning says.

"Evacuation of homes is required."

The warning is current until 10pm Friday.



Residents are warned "if you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave".

Stay up to date via emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. In a life threatening situation call Triple Zero (000).

For emergency assistance from the SES call 132 500.

The warning says:



If you are travelling by car:

Do not drive through floodwater.

Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of driving hazards, such as mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.

If you stay:

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.

Stay inside and be aware of changing conditions.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.

Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

Rochester midday Friday

Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe.

Sinkhole in Echuca



A large sinkhole has formed near a school and local Neighbourhood House in Echuca.



The car park off Anstruther Street, behind Echuca's 208 Primary School, has been closed until further notice.



Man rescued from floodwaters



Police have confirmed a man has been rescued from floodwaters in Newbridge this morning after driving through a roadblock.



It is believed the man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser along Lyons Street when the vehicle was washed downstream.



The vehicle only travelled a short distance before colliding with trees.



He was rescued by police about half an hour later, after climbing onto a branch.



Wedderburn, it's time to evacuate

If you live, work, or are holidaying in Wedderburn you should evacuate now.



The Skinners Flat Reservoir is likely to breach, this will result in approximately 3ft of strong fast moving waters from the Skinners Flat Reservoir through the Wedderburn Township via the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road.



There is a relief centre open at the Wedderburn Hall that residents should evacuate to as soon as possible.



If the Skinners Flat Reservoir has already been breached at the time of receiving this message, cease evacuation and shelter towards the back of your house for approximately 1 hour, or until the water subsides.



1040 of properties could soon be inundated across central Vic

Victoria's flood emergency continues to escalate, authorities are saying in a media briefing taking place in Melbourne.

Flooding is likely at 40 properties near Charlton, on the Avoca River, by Saturday afternoon, SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said.

"This flood level is similar to what we have seen around September 2010," he said.

Flooding on Thursday in Castlemaine. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

On the Loddon River, authorities are bracing for the sort of flooding seen in September 2011 with townships like Bridgewater Newstead and Serpentine likely to see damage today including at community facilities like sports grounds.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Rochester, on the Campaspe River.

"We expect to peak at a level similar to what we saw in January 2011 ... impacting, potentially over 1000 properties," Mr Wiebusch said.

"Some of those will see above floor flooding, others will be isolated for a period of two to three days."



Authorities are stressing that it is still too early to know exactly how many properties will be affected. The modelling is not yet complete for Echuca, where records may soon tumble.



Castlemaine power outages



In Castlemaine and surrounding towns nearly 10,000 customers lost power last night due to the flooding of the Castlemaine zone substation.



Castlemaine on Friday morning. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The zone substation supplies about 12,500 homes and businesses in the Castlemaine region.



"We have been unable to keep water out of our control room and as a result we have de-energised the substation," Powercor said in a statement.



Powercor said it had been able to continue providing power to about 2,600 customers connected to the zone substation by supplying them via other parts of its network.



"About 9,800 customers will remain off power until it is safe for us to re-energise the site."



Despite the company's warnings the outage could last a significant length of time, with the water level receding it was able to restore power within four hours and reported electricity was back on for all customers just after 11.30pm last night.



Midland Highway closed between Rochester and Elmore

The Midland Highway is no longer passable between Rochester and Elmore.



Rochester residents on Friday morning. Picture by Darren Howe.

Calder Highway closed between Marong and Bridgewater

CFA officials have closed the Calder Highway north of Marong as Bridgwater braces against rising water.



They are turning all vehicles back as anecdotal reports filter through of flood water beginning to come up through storm water drains.

Water was already rising on the Calder Highway itself this morning and police had begun turning smaller cars around.



Authorities are preparing in case Bridgwater is completely cut off by floodwater.



Some emergency crew members not needed in the town had already begun making their way back to places like Bendigo this morning.



Bridgewater is among areas where major flooding has been expected today.



Road out of central Rochester to Bendigo underwater

Bendigo records highest rainfall for 48 hour period on record



Cars being turned back on Calder between Marong and Bridgewater



Police are turning back some cars on the Calder outside Marong, heading to Bridgewater.



Behind the Marong football oval. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

Large amounts of water are still on the road - and rising in some areas.



Four wheel drives and other large vehicles are still able to get through but Police are saying to anyone in small cars that it is simply not safe enough to make the crossing.



Rochester residents on the west of town urged to evacuate



Rochester SES crews load up more sandbags to be sent to sandbagging points. Picture by Chris Pedler

Rochester SES controller Tim Williams has advised Rochester residents who need to evacuate the west side, you can still.



"It's time to go now. You've probably got until maybe dark today," he said.



If you are leaving, Mr Williams said you want to head north to Echuca.

He has advised anyone who does not leave the area today - you will be isolated in Rochester until Wednesday.



"We are so much more prepared this time around," Mr Williams said.



"In 2011 - I was not here personally - but I believe they had approximately 48 hours notice to get all the sandbags out.

"We've been doing sandbags now for three days.



"Yesterday, we had done 31,000 sandbags, and sent them off site delivered to wherever."



Mr Williams reminded people currently evacuating the Rochester area to avoid driving through flood water.

"If you choose to drive in the flood water, it could be the last decision you make because emergency services around almost the entire state are quite stretched," he said.



"They probably not going to be available to assist you. So please don't drive through the flood water.



"I don't have that number but the feeling I'm getting just from anecdotal evidence from people here is that approximately a third of the town (evacuated last night)."



School closures

Details here of all of the school closures, along with kindergartens and childcare facilities, due to the flooding across the region.

Wycheproof relief centre set up for Charlton evacuees



North Central CMA have advised the Avoca River at the James Patterson Bridge in Charlton will reach 7.9m, which is between the 2010 and 2011 flood levels.



Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe.

The river is set to rise overnight Friday and peak Saturday night.



This will impact 70 per cent of the town and between 40 and 50 properties.



Buloke Shire Council have been door-knocking properties that were affected in 2011 and police will continue to do this today.



There will be a relief centre set up at Wycheproof P-12 College for people to evacuate to.



A bus could be arranged if needed.



The Calder Highway between Charlton and Wycheproof is open, but there will be water over the road.



Water rising in Rochester



Our reporter Jonathon Magrath says water is starting to overtake Rochester, with a number of residents and emergency services on the ground investigating.



The main street is closed but emergency services can still access the road.



Marong clean up begins

Marong football oval. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

The Calder Highway is now open between Marong and Bendigo after Thursday's flash flooding isolated the town.



Clean up efforts have also begun as residents wade through the damage.

Reporter Tom O'Callaghan is on site at the Marong football oval and has confirmed huge piles of debris have been swept across the grounds.

At one end fences and the nets have caught lumps of timber, drift wood and mud.

Large sections of the fenceline are damaged, sponsors signs lay scattered around the oval.

The netball courts, a sign at the entrance say dry area only but the courts themselves are covered mud and debris.

A lot of the grass and other debris that floated in is as high as one metre showing how much flood water made its way into the town.

Marong bowls club. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

The water made it up at least a foot into quite a few of the buildings onsite, particularly the bowls club rooms, which volunteers and club members are prioritising for the cleanup.

Huge puddles cover the rest of the site.

Bullock creek water levels are still extremely high.



Back behind the sports grounds are flood banks.



The flooding appears to have submerged the roots and trunks of many trees lining the creek banks.



Oil leak at Maldon station



EMERGENCY crews are arriving at Maldon's train station after reports of a large leak of oil.



It is not yet clear how large the spill might be or whether it is connected with the flooding that has hit large parts of Victoria.



The incident is unfolding in Hornsby Street.



Elmore floods exceed 2011 event



Rochester divided by flood waters​



People preparing sandbags in Rochester on Wednesday. Picture Noni Hyett.

Rochester has now been divided in two with bridge access now blocked.



SES Rochester unit has warned those in the area that emergency crews will be "limited in their ability to respond as more roads continue to flood".



Emergency Charlton meeting moved up

Charlton residents please note the time for the emergency town hall has changed as the flood event in the region worsens.

It is now at 10am at the Charlton Hall.

Public transport resumes from Bendigo to Melbourne, Echuca still cancelled

Picture by Darren Howe.

Trains and coaches have started running from Bendigo down to Melbourne but nothing is heading up to Echuca and over to Swan Hill.



Public transport services down to Southern Cross Station are running at reduced speeds and passengers are being told to allow an extra 30 minutes.



Taxis are running between Bendigo and both Eaglehawk and Epsom.



It is not clear when train and coach services will resume through areas that have been hit by flooding.



"Services will resume when it's safe to do so," the transport department says.



SES respond to more than 2,660 requests in 24 hours

Evacuation orders issued along Loddon River



CFA crews help with road closures on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an emergency warning for people along the Loddon River from Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir to immediately move to higher ground, as a rapidly rising river threatens communities.

The alert says major flooding is occurring downstream of Cairn Curran, and is expected downstream of the Laanecoorie Reservoir into Friday.

Laanecoorie is expected to reach nine metres by Friday morning.

Moderate flooding downstream of the Loddon Weir and Appin South is occurring.

"The Loddon River downstream of the Loddon Weir is steady around the moderate flood level," it says.

Loddon River

"Major flooding is likely along the Loddon River Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir," the alert says.



"The Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie is currently at 6.26 metres and rising, with major flooding. The Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie may reach around 9.00 metres Friday morning with major flooding.



"This major flooding event is predicted to be just below the 2011 floods where the river reached 9.30 metres."

The warning says Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir could be impacted anytime Friday morning and leaving now is the safest option - before it gets too dangerous.

Loddon River Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir:



What you should do:

Farmers should move livestock and machinery to higher ground.

Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.

Decide if you will evacuate if it becomes necessary.

If you choose to leave:

Remember to take your pets, mobile phone, spare clothes and medications.

Travel to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location, away from flooding.

Turn off gas and electricity at your home or workplace.

Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au) for road closures and follow instructions from emergency services.

If you are travelling:

Do not enter flooded areas. Turn around and find a safe alternative route.

Be aware of road hazards including mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.

Floodwater is dangerous - never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.

If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:

Make sure you have enough food, drinking water, medications and pet food to survive for three to five days in case you become isolated.

Use plugs, sandbags or household items to block toilets, sinks and drains to stop sewerage backflow.

Lift it - move valuables and vital household items up on high surfaces, such as on top of tables, chairs, benches and beds.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

Impacts in your area:

High river levels and potential flooding in areas close to rivers and streams.

Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur in many locations.

Some areas will be likely to lose services including power, water, sewerage and telephone due to flooding.

Evacuation orders in places for multiple towns

Rochester, Barnadown, Wedderburn and Carisbrook residents were recommended to evacuate on Thursday evening as flood waters and river levels continued to rise.

Colts United soccer ground in Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Noni Hyett

Rochester and Barnadown

In Rochester, the Campaspe River is expecting a major flood, expected to impact this morning from 10am with the river due to peak later on Friday afternoon.

Major flooding was also experienced in Barnadown with an emergency issued for everyone on the Campaspe River between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown yesterday.

The advice was to move to higher ground immediately with more than 1.5m metres of water spilling over the Lake Eppalock spillway and heading downstream fast.

Lake Eppalock was at 196.85m AHD at 4am this morning, sending almost three metres of water across the spillway and downstream along the Campaspe.

Carisbrook

Carisbrook residents were also told to evacuate yesterday with a relief centre set up at the Maryborough sports centre for those who don't have a safe location away from the flooding.

Further updates on these towns are expected during this morning.

Wedderburn

At Wedderburn, residents and tourists were told to immediately evacuate in a warning of the possible failure of the Skinners Flat Reservoir.



The warning stated:

The Skinners Flat Reservoir is likely to breach

This will result in approximately 3ft of strong fast moving waters from the Skinners Flat Reservoir through the Wedderburn Township via the Calder Highway and out towards Wedderburn Junction Road

A Relief centre is open at Wedderburn Hall.



Flood warnings remain in place for large parts of central Victoria this morning while trains services have been suspended on a number of lines.

Public transport cancelled

Last night, the Department of Transport terminated V/Line's services on the Shepparton, Seymour, Albury, Echuca and Swan Hill lines due to flood related impacts.

The service cancellations included all train, scheduled and replacement coach services.

A decision will be made this morning about when those services can resume.

The Department of Transport and V/Line helped passengers find emergency accommodation where necessary.

Services on Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland lines continue to run, although train services are replaced by coaches along some stretches of the line and delays are likely.



Passengers impacted by the immediate termination should speak to a V/Line staff member, or press the emergency button for assistance if they are at an unstaffed station.

Alternatively, they can call the PTV call centre on 1800 800 007.

Axe Creek bridge on the McIvor Highway on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett

Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west, clearing during Friday morning.



