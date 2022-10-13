Aussie badminton stars bundled out of Bendigo International

It was a tough day for Australian men's singles badminton players at the Yonex Bendigo International at Red Energy Arena on Thursday.
Ten Australian men competed in round two of singles action and just one advanced to Friday's round of 16.
Jie Ying Chan was the star of the day for the Aussies after he upset 10th seed Matthew Abela, from Malta, 21-13, 21-11.
The highest-ranked Australian in the field - 10th-seeded Edward Lau - lost a marathon, three-set thriller to Yang Chih Chieh.
Lau showed plenty of fight to rally from one set down, but his Chinese Taipei opponent survived, 21-16, 20-22, 21-19.
Yang Chih Chieh's next opponent is Australia's lone survivor, Jie Ying Chan.
The second-highest ranked Australian in the field, Nathan Tang, was eliminated by Japan's Keisuka Fujiwara.
After scoring an impressive round one win on Wednesday, the 12th-seeded Tang fell 21-9, 21-7 to Fujiwara.
Jacob Schueler, the 13th seed, was bundled out by Japan's Riki Takei 21-14, 21-18.
Promising Australian Shrey Dhand went down to ninth-seeded Japanese star Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-6.
Ken Richardson gave third seed Lu Chia Hung a scare. Hung won 21-14, 21-17, but both sets were hard-fought.
In other results for the Aussies, Marcus Kong was outclassed by fourth-seed Chen Chi Ting 21-9, 21-5, Pit Seng Low fell to 14th-seed Jia Wei Joel Koh 21-4, 21-7, Xing Huong Goh lost to fifth seed Minoru Koga 21-5, 21-6 and Keith Edison was beaten by second seed Lin Chun-Yi 21-13, 21-9.
Round of 16 matches in men's and women's singles will be played on Friday.
Tiffany Ho is the only Australian woman remaining in the singles draw.
Ho will play Japan's Nana Hisaminato in the round of 16.
Men's doubles, women's and mixed doubles action continues on Friday, with eight Australian teams still alive across the three competitions. Play on Friday starts at 10am.
