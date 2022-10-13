BFNL: Nathan Johns appointed new senior coach of Kangaroo Flat

FORMER Belgrave and Crib Point senior coach Nathan Johns is taking the reins at Kangaroo Flat for the 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League season.
The Roos on Thursday announced the appointment of Johns as their replacement for James Flaherty, who stood down after three years in the role - two of which were COVID-impacted.
Johns is a non-playing coach who has an extensive coaching background.
His coaching CV includes stints as senior coach of both Crib Point and Belgrave, as well as coaching roles at Rowville, Pakenham, Labrador, St Kilda City and East Burwood.
Johns has also had involvements with NAB League club Dandneong Stingrays (development coach under-15 and 16 programs) and VFL club Casey Demons (part-time development coach).
"As a coach I get no more satisfaction than seeing the playing group and club buy into the program, working hard and seeing the results on and off the field," Johns said.
As a coach I get no more satisfaction than seeing the playing group and club buy into the program, working hard and seeing the results on and off the field- Nathan Johns
Johns takes over a Kangaroo Flat side that finished eighth this year with a 4-14 record as its finals drought that stretches back to 2009 continued.
"We're rapt to have appointed Nathan," Kangaroo Flat football department spokesman Scott Mitchell said.
"As a football department we've been looking for someone who aligns with the development we're going through. We'll put a good group of assistant coaches around Nathan to make sure everyone is pushing in the one direction."
Mitchell said the Roos were confident of maintaining the majority of this year's playing list, but they do have one confirmed departure with ruckman/forward Max Johnson having signed with reigning Heathcote District league premier Lockington-Bamawm United.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.