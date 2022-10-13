Cricket, bowls make call on weekend play; BJC "optimistic" about race meeting

Wet weather continues to cause havoc for local sporting groups.
The start of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season has been delayed by at least another week, while weekend pennant bowls have been washed out.
The Bendigo District Cricket Association had already pushed back the start of its season to October 22, but that plan now looks in doubt because of the inability to prepare turf pitches.
The Bendigo Rowing Club's regatta, scheduled for Saturday in line with the club's 150th anniversary celebrations, has been cancelled, but not because of the rain.
Weeds in Lake Weeroona forced the club to pull the pin because it's not safe for competitors.
In more positive news, Friday night's Bendigo Greyhounds Cup at Lord's Raceway will go ahead and the Bendigo Jockey Club is "optimistic" that Saturday's popular Beach Party Raceday will go ahead.
Bendigo's big wet gave EVCA president Ron Gray no option but to call off this weekend's play.
It's the second week in a row play has been called off.
"The grounds are not going to dry for this week and you'd have to say some of them might struggle for next week,'' Gray said.
"At Club Court the creek is up to the top of the fence, at Marong the Bullock Creek has flooded right across the ground and at Spring Gully the creek at the bottom end is right up.
"The main concern is with the region being on flood alert, roads are cut off and people trying to get transport to and from games, it's in the best interests of everyone that we call off cricket for Saturday and Sunday.
"I know it's frustrating for everyone, but the safety of everyone is most important."
Matches scheduled to start this weekend will become one-day fixtures on the weekend of October 22-23.
"These grounds have had nearly 200mm of rain on them in the past fortnight, it's going to take a while for them to dry out,'' Gray said.
"Council staff can't get their machines on the grounds to cut them and there's more rain forecast.
"We can't do anything about it, it's just a waiting game."
Several Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region clubs had their greens under water on Thursday.
The worst hit club was Marong, with the club losing valuable equipment to flooding.
The Pennant Match Committee declared a washout for all matches scheduled for Friday night and Saturday.
Points will be shared and the matches won't be replayed.
Sunday's state pairs event at South Bendigo Bowls Club has been postponed until October 23.
Bendigo Jockey Club acting chief executive Sue Opie said a final decision on the future of Saturday's meeting would be made by Racing Victoria stewards on Friday afternoon.
"(Track manager) Bernard (Hopkins) is optimistic the race meeting will go ahead,'' Opie said.
"The track has been draining really well, so we're planning as if we're going ahead.
"The surrounds are very wet and we've had to make some changes with our mini marquees and trackside umbrellas.
"We've opened up more rooms and we've moved the DJ to dryer ground.
"Hopefully, we can pull it off."
