A man has been taken to hospital for observation after he was rescued from floodwater in Strathfieldsaye on Thursday morning.
The 30-year-old was driving a Holden sedan over floodwater on Somerset Park Road when his vehicle was swept off the road into Sheepwash Creek at about 12pm.
Police, CFA and SES attended the scene, with the man rescued in about 35 minutes.
A police spokesperson said the man is "safe and well".
"(It was ) a good job by Search and Rescue, that's what they're trained for and it was an easy rescue for them," they said.
The car will be retrieved from the creek at a later time.
Somerset Park Road remains closed, among several others across the region.
The spokesperson said the rescue highlights the importance for people not to travel through floodwaters.
