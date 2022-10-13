Bendigo Advertiser
Man rescued from car in Sheepwash Creek, Strathfieldsaye after driving through floodwater

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:15am
A man was rescued from Sheepwash Creek, Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe.

A man has been taken to hospital for observation after he was rescued from floodwater in Strathfieldsaye on Thursday morning.

