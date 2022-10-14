Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New public IVF satellite site set for Bendigo if state government is re-elected

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Thousands more Victorians trying to start or grow their families could be able to access public fertility care if the state government is re-elected in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.