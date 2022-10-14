Thousands more Victorians trying to start or grow their families could be able to access public fertility care if the state government is re-elected in November.
Bendigo could be one of nine regional satellite sites able to offer services such as initial consulations and pathology to people looking to access in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced a re-elected government would invest an additional $13.6 million into the public IVF service, helping further expand access for women and families, including more availability for Victorians living in regional areas.
"IVF can be a game changer for people who might be struggling to have a child, but too often and for too many, it's financially out of reach," he said.
"Our Australian-first public fertility service will remove the cost barrier for thousands of eligible aspiring parents - and make it easier for them to start a family of their own."
Following sites set up at the Royal Women's Hospital and Monash Health, more could be set up at Bendigo, Mildura, Shepparton, Geelong, Ballarat, Warrnambool, Epping, Sunshine and Heidelberg - with additional regional satellites to be announced in coming months.
The services will particularly help Victorians on a budget and people in regional areas to realise their dreams of starting or growing their family.
It will also help people who need access to donor or surrogacy services, and those who need fertility preservation due to medical treatment - such as cancer patients who, until now, haven't been able to freeze their eggs or sperm.
Services at the clinics will include IVF, fertility preservation, genetic testing, donor and surrogacy services - including Victoria's first public sperm and egg bank - and a range of other treatments, counselling, information and support.
The phased rollout will ensure high-quality care for patients, guide how the program is implemented in future and allow sufficient time to build up the required workforce and infrastructure.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
