Team Sharp flying high with dual Bendigo Cup hopes

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:03am
Trainer Jessica Sharp is pictured with her Group 2 Bendigo Cup Final contenders Aston Merit (left) and Orson Mick on the family's property at Avalon.

IF THE Sharp family manages to come out on top in Friday night's $71,250 Group 2 Bendigo Cup Final, there will be a few significant apologies at the presentation.

