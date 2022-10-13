Team Sharp flying high with dual Bendigo Cup hopes

IF THE Sharp family manages to come out on top in Friday night's $71,250 Group 2 Bendigo Cup Final, there will be a few significant apologies at the presentation.
The Avalon-based kennel will have two chances in the race after Aston Merit and Orson Mick emerged victorious in their respective cup heats last Sunday.
But in lieu of being trackside at Lord's Raceway, Jessica and Jason Sharp and a couple of their children will be flying to France as the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association hosts its night-of-nights.
Handling duties will fall to the Sharps' son Dylan and trusted staff member Jai Willoughby.
While they will be somewhere around 35,000 feet in the air when the cup is being run at 9.27pm (AEDT), trainer Jessica is still hopeful of watching the race unfold.
"We're hoping that there's enough Wi-Fi on the plane ... I think you get a small amount," she said.
"We'll have the page ready and then probably 20-minutes after the race we will reload on the plane and we will see what happens.
"Hopefully, there could be a few cheers on the plane."
Son Liam Sharp, who is heavily involved in the family business, said regardless of being there or not, it will be a big moment for the family and staff.
"It's a special day getting two dogs into a big race like this - it certainly doesn't happen every day," he said.
"It's only happened to us once or twice in the past.
"We've won the Healesville Cup, but we've been in a lot of finals and had a lot of placings over the years.
"We've always been thereabouts, but they are very hard to win."
Taking their place in a crack field, Team Sharp has every reason to feel quietly confident of making their presence felt.
Their heat wins aside, both dogs have been racing in solid form.
Aston Merit has won three of six starts since returning in early September from an injury layoff.
Most importantly, he has won his last three on end following a pair of minor placings.
Orson Mick has raced consistently in free-for-all grade races across Victoria and boasts four wins and two placings from his last 10 starts.
Liam Sharp believed Aston Merit's box one draw gave him the leg up as the pick of the kennel's two hopes.
"I feel from there he's likely to get away cleaner and possibly stay away from trouble," he said.
"He's been on the comeback trail from injury, but has really started being his old self again.
"Orson Mick (box four) can be quite slow out of the boxes.
"I get the feeling if he does what he did in the heats and is slow out of the boxes and is behind most of the field, he will have a lot of work to do to get around the whole field.
"There's a good chance the winner just jumps straight to the front, that's normally the way at Bendigo - whoever gets away cleanly."
Expectations are Quinlan Bale ($7.50) and the $2.15 favourite Typhoon Sammy will be the slickest away, with the latter aiming to give his trainer Jason Thompson his fifth Bendigo Cup success.
Sharp acknowledged Typhoon Sammy, the Bendigo track record-holder, would be hard to hold out from box three after clocking the second fastest qualifying time (23.52 seconds) in last Sunday's heats.
"He is an amazing dog. He's already won two country cups, so he knows what he is doing," he said.
"He's the one to beat."
Team Sharp will head into cup night in red-hot form with seven wins and four placings from its last 11 starters (before Thursday night's meeting at Geelong).
They will be well represented with a starter apiece in the Battlers Cup Final (Cuban Cigar) and Battlers Cup Consolation (Rule The Galaxy) and the second-starter Daicos Dynasty contesting the opening race maiden.
The kennel has shown a strong affinity with Lord's Raceway this season with nine wins and 12 placings from 35 starters.
"We've had a very good run at Bendigo in recent times," Liam said.
"Hopefully, we can keep it up."
