Big wet no setback for Aston Cassidy

THIS week's relentless rain has been music to the ears of California Gully greyhound trainer Samuel Webb.
The 20-year-old has Aston Cassidy chasing the $5000 to the winner first prize in the Battlers Cup Final (425m) on Group 2 Bendigo Cup night at Lord's Raceway on Friday.
While the big wet might be a disadvantage to some of his rivals, it's a case of 'the wetter the better' for Aston Cassidy, who won his way through to the final
Restricted to Tier 3 dogs, with a minimum of 10 starts and no city wins for their current trainer, Webb will gladly embrace the 'battler' tag should his young dog produce a cup win.
"He's run pretty well in the rain before, so if it's wet, it's wet - he can only do the best he can do," he said.
"If it stops, it stops, but you never know what can happen. He's shown before that he likes the wet.
"He's only a young little dog. He's had 26 starts now for six wins, four seconds and two thirds and he only just turned two in August.
"We train him for Raymond Borda, who's one of the biggest owners in Australia; he's got that many dogs."
While he has officially been training for only two years, Webb has been involved with greyhounds virtually his entire life alongside his father Craig Webb.
His Battlers Cup chance comes 12 months after Webb landed the quinella in last year's Battlers Cup Consolation with Innocent Gem and Aston Paquin.
It's given the young trainer a nice shot of confidence.
Webb expects the toughest opposition to Aston Cassidy, a $4.80 chance, to come from the Natalie Presutto-trained $2.50 favourite Boomburst, who was the fastest qualifier in the heats run on October 5.
Curiously, Boomburst has had one run since the heats, finishing fourth over the longer 595m distance at Sandown on October 9.
For Webb, who currently has a team of eight dogs, his half-share of the prizemoney would be a mere bonus to the joy of scoring a cup win and the promise of brighter things down the track with Aston Cassidy.
"He might not be a city-class dog, but he will be a good enough dog to win his share of races," he said.
"He's been good to us so far."
