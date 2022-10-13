2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: HUNTLY NORTH

SEASON 2022-23 in the Bendigo District Cricket Association is shaping as a re-set for Huntly North.
The Power have experienced a turnover of players, including their Sri Lankan contingent from last season, have a new skipper at the helm and have also rebranded, changing their name from Huntly-North Epsom now to simply Huntly North.
With 2018-19 premiership captain Elliott Massina among the departures following a seven-season stint at Strauch Reserve, gun all-rounder Adam Ward is taking over as skipper.
Of the six players who made more than 100 runs for the Power last season only Ryan Grundy (504) and Ward (298) remain at the club, with the other four - Pat De Mel (296), Danushka Wijemanna (282), Massina (163) and Kanishka Nawagamuwa (116) - on the departure list.
The Power do have a big return with gun all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga - a jack of all trades with bat, ball and in the field - headed back after a season at Bamawm Lockington United.
In what's going to be an inexperienced Power side that looks to be in for a challenging season, the trio of Ward, opening batsman Grundy and Ranathunga will shoulder a heavy load.
"We're going to be a young side, no doubt about that," Ward said.
"I'm confident our top end will be as good as any other side's top end, but there will also be a lot of kids in the side just learning their way."
The Power have three talented young players in Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist and Jack Wilson who all got a big taste of first XI last season and will again have the chance to play key roles - leg-spinner Burrill-Grinton and Wilson with the ball and Gilchrist with the wicket-keeping gloves and bat.
"For the club it's super exciting to have young players of that ability and quality coming through in the same bracket," Ward said.
"I anticipate down the track they'd probably end up down in Melbourne, but for the short-term it's brilliant for the club to have them and we've just got to make sure they keep developing.
"And that really is the main outlook on what this season is all about - to make sure that what is coming through for us is going to continue to develop.
"I'm certainly looking at the year ahead in terms of developing our kids rather than wins and losses and runs and wickets.
"Those three kids (Burrill-Grinton, Wilson and Gilchrist) will play significant roles for us this season in terms of how our club moves forward and where we end up at the end."
One of the stalwarts of the Power over the past dozen years has been economical bowler Brett Elvey, but he is being hampered by a back concern.
"He has a bit of a back that he's dealing with, so I'm not sure what he is going to do," Ward said.
"He struggled with it a fair bit last season, so it will be a bit of wait and see in how it pans out."
The Power are coming off just two wins last season - one of which was a massive upset when they defeated eventual premier Strathdale-Maristians by 27 runs in round 13.
Weather-permitting, the Power are due to open their season on October 22 with an away game against the Suns at Bell Oval.
With their round one game against Strathfieldsaye abandoned, the Power now aren't scheduled to play at home for the first time until December 3.
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
Match abandoned
............................................
ROUND 2
October 22-29
v Strathdale (a)
............................................
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v White Hills (a)
............................................
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v Eaglehawk (a)
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Bendigo United (h)
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Sandhurst (a)
............................................
ROUND 7
January 7
v Strathdale (h)
............................................
ROUND 8
January 14
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
............................................
ROUND 9
January 21
v White Hills (h)
............................................
ROUND 10
January 28
v Bendigo (h)
............................................
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v Bendigo (h)
............................................
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
............................................
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Golden Square (h)
............................................
Finished - 10th
Record - 2-13-1
Bat - 10th Ball - 7th
............................................
Leading run-scorers:
504 - Ryan Grundy
298 - Adam Ward
296 - Pat De Mel
282 - Danushka
Wijemanna
163 - Elliott Massina
............................................
Leading wicket-takers:
26 - Adam Ward
15 - Iraan Indika
14 - Elliott Massina
12 - Kyen Burrill-Grinton
7 - Danushka
Wijemanna
............................................
Leading MVP points:
858 - Adam Ward
577 - Danushka
Wijemanna
544 - Ryan Grundy
508 - Elliott Massina
391 - Pat De Mel
