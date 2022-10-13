Bendigo's John Robson is on a mission to tell fellow country people you don't have to travel to a metro centre to receive the best health care.
At the age of 60, he was given a dire cancer diagnosis and was put on a clinical trial to save his life.
Now, almost two years later, Mr Robson's cancer is under control and he says it's all thanks to the research and oncology team at Bendigo Health.
"I have nothing but praise for the entire team. The quality of care was excellent, I can't fault anything," he said.
"I live one hour from Bendigo and had my only option been to travel to Melbourne to go on a clinical trial, I would've said no."
TrialHub, an Australian-first federal government pilot program, is working with regional, remote and outer metro Victorian hospitals to support them with what they need, such as workforce upskilling, to provide their patients with clinical trials closer to home.
TrialHub partners, and leverages, the Alfred Hospital's large clinical trial portfolio and expertise with these hospitals to improve their clinical trial offerings and set up new trials.
Bendigo Health is one of six health services involved.
While prior to the project they were already running trials, Cancer Services clinical director Robert Blum said they'd been able to improve what they can offer.
"Some of these patients already travel an hour and a half or two hours to get to this site," he said.
"The travel to Melbourne for a clinical study is so great they just decide they can't do it.
"These people will sometimes be working, will have farms to run. At the end of the day it becomes so onerous they just decide I'm not going to do it."
"Our ideal goal is to develop our regional cancer centre research units to the point patients will have the same opportunities they might have if they lived in metropolitan city."
Mr Robson and Dr Blum will be guest speakers, alongside Alfred Health's Head of Research Professor Stephen Jane and TrialHub director Anne Woollett, at a community information event on October 18 from 3pm at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
"This such a unique and rare opportunity to learn more about clinical trials, how they work and I encourage anyone who is curious or affected by cancer to come along a learn more," Mr Robson said.
Register your interest for the event by contacting Rebecca McLean on r.mclean@alfred.org.au or 0403 371 559.
Taking into the consideration the distance for many, a live-stream link is also available for those who cannot attend in person.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
