Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Coroner's Court inquest finds Krystal Fraser was likely murdered by the last person she spoke to

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:05am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Fraser disappeared in June, 2009.

THE mysterious disappearance of a pregnant and vulnerable woman that rocked a tight knit community has come to a devastating conclusion in the Coroner's Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.