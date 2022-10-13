THE mysterious disappearance of a pregnant and vulnerable woman that rocked a tight knit community has come to a devastating conclusion in the Coroner's Court.
Krystal Fraser, 23, went missing in the early hours of June 20, 2009, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Coroner Katherine Lorenz today said based on evidence presented to her, she believed it was highly likely that Krystal was dead and was "likely to have been met with foul play."
"I formed the suspicion that she was a victim of homicide and an inquest was necessary," Ms Lorenz said.
"The long passage of time since her disappearance necessitated this inquest."
Coroner Lorenz said the matter would now be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions because she believed an indictable offence was committed, and that Krystal's death was caused by another person or persons.
The court has previously heard Peter Jenkinson, who called Krystal the night she disappeared and has lied to police previously - checked his voicemails at 12:30 am and was connected to Patho phone tower where Krystal's phone last pinged.
Coroner Lorenz said Mr Jenkinson was involved in some way, and he couldn't account for his whereabouts and was vague. He remains under police surveillance and could be charged with indictable offences under the Crimes Act.
Ms Lorenz said it was "regrettable" that the inquest and investigation could not find how Krystal died, or the location of her and the baby's body.
Ms Lorenz said there were several challenges with the inquest, including a number of rumours surrounding Krystal's disappearance - the most disturbing being that her family were involved, memories of witnesses being affected by passage of time, witnesses giving different accounts in the inquest than they gave to police, and the circumstantial nature of the evidence.
The coroner said police initially thinking she wasn't missing and was was with a friend which delayed Krystal being declared as missing person.
"A finding of death is a grave and significant one," Coroner Lorenz said.
The coroner said even though Krystal's body was never found, based on the balance of probabilities and the fact that she was pregnant and had no contact with anyone after that night, she was deceased.
The method of Krystal's death could not be determined without a body but the coroner said she did not die of natural causes or by suicide or misadventure.
At the time of her disappearance, Krystal lived alone in Pyramid Hill.
The coroner said Krystal's parents noticed at an early age that their daughter had a developmental disability, as well as poor eyesight and bad short term memory, but exceptional long term memory.
Ms Lorenz said Krystal's father said that she was a friendly person - even with strangers and missed social cues.
The court heard as a teenager, Krystal started drinking and having sex with older men and later using cannabis.
Krystal was described as being "naive," calling anyone she had sex with her boyfriend. Her parents thought she would be taken advantage of.
Ms Lorenz said Krystal had two mobile phones that she used regularly.
The court heard Krystal did not drive, nor had a license and took trains often.
Krystal was nine months pregnant and days away from to giving birth to her son when she went missing.
The father of her baby is unknown and could have been multiple people.
The court heard Krystal was excited about her pregnancy but fearful that her baby could be taken away from her.
Krystal expressed concern about the father's reaction to her pregnancy and was concerned he would hurt her and the baby if she continued with pregnancy.
She told someone "if I don't get rid of the baby, he'll get rid of me."
Krystal left the Medihotel on June 20, 2009 to attend a party that she was excited about, with people she knew.
Krystal left most belongings left at the hotel.
"It is possible somebody lured her out of the hotel with the promise of a party," Coroner Lorenz said.
Police investigated whether a party occurred that night and found no evidence of a party, and Krystal's friend and family knew nothing about it.
At 8:45 pm, Krystal walked to a bakery accompanied by an unknown man.
A witness said it looked like Krystal ''had the shits'' with the man she was with and was not her usual self.
Police have not identified the male at the bakery but thought he and the man at the train station were the same person, and could have been involved in her disappearance.
Krystal then went to see her friend, Robert Glennie, who was last person to see her alive at around 9.30 pm on June 20, 2009.
Krystal received a phone call from a person from the Leitchville telephone booth at 11.59 pm on June, 20 2009, which lasted for 40 seconds.
Following the phone call, Krystal's phone was connected to the Pyramid Hill phone tower at 12.17 am, then at 1.45 am at Patho, which is approximately 27 kilometres from Pyramid Hill.
And finally, her phone was connected at 2.49 am at Leitchville which is approximately 19 kilometres from Patho.
Coroner Lorenz said in order for the phone to have moved within the time frame, someone must have collected her in a vehicle and driven her.
No one has ever admitted to driving Krystal that night.
There was no further activity from Krystal's phone, indicating it was shutdown, either deliberately other otherwise from then on.
Coroner Lorenz said the person who telephoned Krystal on June 20, 2009 had knowledge that Krystal was no longer alive and had information about it, and may have been involved.
Police were called on June 22, 2009 about Krystal's disappearance, and on June 23, 2009 police compiled a missing persons report.
Police used local and state-wide media, conducted a foot and air search, as well as a state-wide hospital search, but no trace of Krystal was found.
"A thorough and active investigation had been taken in the 13 years since Krystal's disappearance," Coroner Lorenz said.
