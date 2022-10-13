2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: GOLDEN SQUARE

GOLDEN Square will be banking on internal improvement as it aims to build on the steps taken forward last season.
Having won just three games and finished on the bottom of the BDCA ladder in 2020-21, the Bulldogs doubled their tally to six victories last season in finishing eighth.
The Bulldogs have been quiet on the recruiting front during the off-season, adding in a young spinner from West Bendigo who caught the eye of Smith while he was playing for United as a marquee player in the EVCA Twenty20 competition.
"We've picked up young Josh Leech, an off-spinner from West Bendigo, who put in a really impressive pre-season," Smith said.
"Unfortunately, though, he fell off his motorbike not too long ago and did a partial tear of his ACL. We had him penciled in for round one after he put all the hard yards in and played well in our intra-club, but it looks like he will be out until Christmas.
"In terms of recruits, Josh is it for us, but we have done a really good job of holding our list together.
"Riley Hocking isn't playing and Dylan Robinson did his ACL playing footy, so unfortunately, he will miss the year for us."
Medium-pacer Robinson was a key cog in the Bulldogs' bowling unit last season picking up 17 wickets.
Despite the loss of Robinson, the Bulldogs still have plenty of bowling options to get through their 85 overs in seamers Scott Trollope, Connor Miller, Kayle Thompson and Callum Tibbett, plus the left-arm spin of Smith.
"I felt last year we probably had an extra bowler up our sleeve, so with the two-dayers coming back the likes of Trolley and myself will be able to bowl a few extra overs and Connor Miller is really fit and will be able to bowl more overs," Smith said.
"And I'm really looking forward to seeing what Cal Tibbett can do this season. He has been plugging away for a few years and probably hasn't got reward for effort, but I feel this could be the year where he turns himself into a 25 to 30-wicket bowler."
With Hocking not playing it opens up an opening batsman position for the Bulldogs, with Jake Higgins likely to move back up to the top of the order as well as take on the wicket-keeping duties.
The core of the Bulldogs' batting will also revolve around Jack Keating, Smith, Trollope, Ben Derrick, Thompson and veteran Scott Johnson, while Jackson Adams is likely to get his chance to cement a spot in the first XI side.
"As a side we made some good improvement last season and for me, it's about becoming more consistent," said Smith, who is entering his fourth season as Square captain.
"I feel like there's still a gap between our best and our worst cricket, but I do feel we bridged that substantially last season.
"We've got so much improvement still in our second tier players that if a couple of them can make 300 to 400 runs or take 15 to 20 wickets then that will hold us in good stead.
"We've put so much work into our kids over the past few years and it feels like it will only be a matter of time before it clicks and they realise they are good enough to make an impact at the level.
"I'm not going to say our goal is to finish in the top four; our goal is to continue to become more consistent, but I am optimistic about the season ahead."
Golden Square is scheduled to host Bendigo United in its opening game.
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v Sandhurst (a)
Match abandoned
............................................
ROUND 2
October 22-29
v Bendigo United (h)
............................................
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v Strathdale (h)
............................................
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Bendigo (h)
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Eaglehawk (h)
............................................
ROUND 7
January 7
v Bendigo United (a)
............................................
ROUND 8
January 14
v Sandhurst (a)
............................................
ROUND 9
January 21
v Strathdale (a)
............................................
ROUND 10
January 28
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
............................................
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
............................................
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v White Hills (h)
............................................
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Huntly North (a)
............................................
Finished - 8th
Record - 6-9-1
Bat - 8th Ball - 4th
............................................
Leading run-scorers:
463 - Liam Smith
374 - Scott Trollope
319 - Scott Johnson
139 - Jake Higgins
134 - Ben Derrick
............................................
Leading wicket-takers:
29 - Scott Trollope
17 - Dylan Robinson
17 - Connor Miller
17 - Liam Smith
15 - Kayle Thompson
............................................
Leading MVP points:
1044 - Scott Trollope
938 - Liam Smith
488 - Connor Miller
452 - Kayle Thompson
404 - Scott Johnson
