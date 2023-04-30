IN A RACE named in honour of the Bendigo Jockey' Club's soon-to-be departing track manager Bernard Hopkins on Sunday, it was only fitting that it was a locally-trained galloper who prevailed.
But that's how it panned out with the Brent Stanley-trained Aoife bursting clear in the straight to break a run of minor placings with a convincing 3.8-length win in the benchmark 58 event.
While the three-year-old filly, who was nicely ridden by Joe Bowditch, had won as recently as three starts ago at Towong in March, five of her last seven starts had resulted in minor placings.
Stanley was thrilled to see her luck finally change.
"It was good to see her do that, she has been terribly unlucky. Most of those seconds and thirds she'd been held up behind them and just missed," he said.
"She drew the outside and I just left it up to Joe today with the speed of the race.
"He got a nice soft sit outside the leader and she was just too good.
"She's quite a consistent little filly. There's not much of her and she doesn't take much training, but she's doing all the jobs right.
"Being a three-year-old, there's a good future for her."
She's quite a consistent little filly. There's not much of her and she doesn't take much training, but she's doing all the jobs right.- Trainer Brent Stanley
Bowditch, who notched up a double at Bendigo on Sunday, hoped Aoife could kick on after the filly produced her second win in 12 career starts.
"She's just been a touch unlucky. It was nice for her to get the luck going her way today and get that confidence booster," he said.
Aoife was the second winner of the week for Stanley, both of them coming in the Sona Bloodstock silks.
They were the same colours worn to victory by jockey Liam Riordan aboard Serenaur at Ballarat on Wednesday in a win dedicated to former jockey Dean Holland.
The winnings from Serenaur's victory were donated to the fundraising campaign for Holland's family in the wake of the much-loved jockey's death after a race fall at Donald on April 24.
A rollercoaster week for trainer Stanley included the joy of watching his son Jett ride his first Sydney metropolitan winner aboard the Annabel Neasham-trained imported mare Healing Oasis at Rosehill on Saturday.
The teenage apprentice is currently on loan to Neasham after spending the previous eight months under the guidance of Mitch Beer at Albury.
His first metropolitan success up north arrived on the day of his 19th birthday.
"It was a great birthday present for him," a proud Brent Stanley said.
"He's had a few winners up there (while based in Sydney), but he's been knocking on the door for a city win.
"Hopefully there is plenty more to come for him."
As for the track manager who lent his name to Sunday's race, Hopkins' last day at the Bendigo Jockey Club will be on June 23.
It will bring to an end a 24-year association with the 'Nursery of Champions' and 35 years of managing racecourses overall.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.