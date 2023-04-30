Bendigo Advertiser
Aoife win caps rollercoaster week in racing for Brent Stanley

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 9:30am
Aoife, ridden by Joe Bowditch, wins the Thanks Bernie Hopkins Benchmark 58 Handicap at Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
IN A RACE named in honour of the Bendigo Jockey' Club's soon-to-be departing track manager Bernard Hopkins on Sunday, it was only fitting that it was a locally-trained galloper who prevailed.

