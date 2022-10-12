Avoca forced to cancel cup meeting

SATURDAY'S Avoca Cup meeting has been abandoned due to this week's heavy rainfall and the condition of the track.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, Racing Victoria said due to the recent rainfall Avoca has experienced and expected rainfall over the next 48 to 72 hours, it is not expected that the track will be safe or suitable for racing.
Storm, rain forecasts and flood warnings for the Avoca River and nearby townships have also come into consideration with the club and Country Racing Victoria (CRV) confirming a decision not to host the event is the safest option at this stage.
It's a bitter blow to the Avoca Turf Club, which has not hosted a cup meeting with a crowd in attendance since 2019.
It was anticipating a bumper crowd, with marquees and all race-day packages sold out.
While disappointed, the club stressed the safety of the public and race-day participants was its priority.
"The club has been working through several scenarios due to the forecast and six months of hard work, planning and volunteer hours have gone into delivering the cup day, but unfortunately the weather is not favourable this year," said president Wayne Lawes.
"With the expected rainfall our grounds and lawn areas just won't be accessible for cars, buses and our camping area."
"With the forecast weather system and potential for more flood and storm damage, the club do not want to put more strain on emergency services and the community if they are needed for recovery operations," added club manager Kate Kirkpatrick.
"The safety and well-being of race day pay patrons and community members is our top priority."
"The club and committee are very thankful to the support of all our race day sponsors, members and package holders who had contributed to a sell-out event and hope they will all be back to enjoy the 2023 Avoca Cup after what will be four years since it has been run with crowds due to the pandemic."
The decision to abandon the meeting follows the cancellation of the Gunbower Racing Club's cup meeting earlier in the month on similar grounds.
Focus now will turn to a decision on Saturday's Beach Party Race Day at Bendigo.
The club will host its next race meeting on Saturday, March 25.
