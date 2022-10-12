POLICE have vowed to monitor members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang taking part in their national run through central Victoria this weekend.
The run is expected to start in Shepparton and travel to Bendigo on Friday, October 14.
There will be an increased police presence in the Bendigo area over the weekend before the bikies depart on Sunday, while Echo and VIPER Taskforces along with local police and specialist units will closely monitor the run to ensure the safety of all road users.
Police say they are ready to take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved commit criminal, road safety or public order offences.
Western Region Commander Sharon McKinnon said police will have an increased presence across the Shepparton and Bendigo areas to minimise any community disruption or intimidation that may arise from the Rebels national run.
"Members of the Echo and VIPER Taskforces, alongside local police, will have a vehicle checkpoint set up on the route to ensure the riders are complying with the road rules and conducting themselves appropriately.
"We will be monitoring all activity and will be ready to take swift action to prevent, detect and disrupt any potential unlawful activity. It will not be tolerated."
Commander McKinnon said Victoria Police was not intimidated by OMCGs and would not allow the community to be either.
"The local community can be assured that Victoria Police has made wide scale preparations and is ready to appropriately monitor and respond to OMCG activities for this national run."
Police want all road users to plan ahead and be cautious on Victorian roads this weekend, and say if it's not safe to travel, please reconsider travel arrangements, and do not attempt to drive through flood waters under any circumstances.
Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement.
Anyone with information about OMCG activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
