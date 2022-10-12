This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.



Rochester residents advised to evacuate immediately

An emergency warning is being issued for Rochester with anyone who lives, works or is holidaying in the town advised to evacuate immediately.

The Vic Emergency warning says floodwaters are rapidly rising with major flooding expected to impact Rochester on Friday from 10am with the Campaspe River expected to peak on Friday afternoon.

The river is expected to start rising from Thursday night.

The duration of the flood event is likely to be between seven and 10 days.

What you should do:

Travel to a safe location. Options include:

The relief centre that has been opened at at Echuca United Football Netball Club at 252 High Street Echuca. The facility may have capabilities for small domestic pets, preferably in cages.

Family or friends' homes located in a safe location, away from flooding.

Rochester Hospital and Aged Care Facility will utilise the hospitals of Echuca, Shepparton, Bendigo and Castlemaine.

Northern Highway is most accessible route, but continue to check regular updates via the VicTraffic website.

When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.

Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.

If you are travelling by car:

Do not drive through floodwater.

Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of driving hazards, such as mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.

If you stay:

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.

Stay inside and be aware of changing conditions.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.

Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

This warning is current to Thursday 10pm. If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.

For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.

Impacts in your area:

Evacuation of homes is required.

Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk.

Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur.

Local schools have been closed to until further notice pending floods to prevent people outside Rochester attending the community.

This flood may be similar to 2011, where 80 per cent of Rochester and its surrounding rural areas flooded. In this flood:

More than 250 properties had water above floor level with many people and properties isolated by floodwater.

Businesses in the town were impacted with most of the shops flooded.

Public areas near the Campaspe River were flooded and remained closed due to the risks of falling trees.

Many roads, community facilities and private properties were damaged.

This message was issued by State Emergency Service.

The next update is expected by 13/10/2022 10:00 pm or as the situation changes.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

V/Line services terminated due to weather

The Department of Transport has terminated V/Line's services on the Shepparton, Seymour, Albury, Echuca and Swan Hill lines due to flood related impacts.



The service cancellations includes all train, scheduled and replacement coach services.

The Department of Transport, together with V/Line is working with passengers to provide emergency accommodation if necessary.

Public transport services will not operate tonight or Friday morning.

A decision will be made on Friday morning about when those services can resume.



Services on Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland lines continue to run, although train services are replaced by coaches along some stretches of the line and delays are likely.



Passengers impacted by the immediate termination should speak to a V/Line staff member, or press the emergency button for assistance if they are at an unstaffed station.



Alternatively, they can call the PTV call centre on 1800 800 007.



Echuca relief centre operating



Echuca Police are standing by to assist any Rochester residents leaving their homes and looking for temporary shelter.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Echuca Basketball Stadium in High Street Echuca for those who require support.



Residents from Rochester planning on evacuating from the low lying areas of the town can call the Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500 and register their details.



Police are also requesting any vulnerable members of the community who have no means to be able to self-evacuate and wish to do so to contact the Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500 for arrangements to be made for transport to the evacuation centre.

Evacuate now: Carisbrook urged to leave now



People in the Carisbrook area has been told to evacuate immediately by the State Emergency Service.

The latest emergency warning advises those in the towns reach to travel to a safe location.



Picture by VicEmergency.

A relief centre has been set up at the Maryborough sports centre for those who don't have a safe location away from the flooding.

The safest evacuation route is the Pyrenees Highway at the time of this post. Continue to check updates via the VicTraffic website.

Remember to take all pets, medication and mobile phones when you do leave your home.

"Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater," the warning says.

This warning is relevant until 10pm tonight.

"If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave," it says.

"You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency."

For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.

What you should do:

If you are travelling by car:

Do not drive through floodwater.

Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of driving hazards, such as mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.

If you stay:

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.

Stay inside and be aware of changing conditions.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.

Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

Impacts in your area:

Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur.

Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk.

Evacuation of homes is required.

Carisbrook Primary School has been closed until further notice.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

Rochester residents advised to evacuate immediately



Picture by VicEmergency.

An emergency warning has been issued for Rochester residents to evacuate immediately as Campaspe River floodwaters continue to rise rapidly.

Major flooding is expected to impact the town at about 10am Friday morning, with the river likely to peak in the afternoon.

"The duration of the flood event is likely to be between seven and 10 days," it says.

"If you are located in Rochester, it is recommended you evacuate immediately.

The Northern Highway is the most accessible route, the warning says, but continue to check updates on the VicTraffic website.

"When you leave remember to take your pets, mobile phones and medications."

The State Emergency Service has advised this warning is current until Thursday 7pm.

If you do not evacuate before 7pm, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave, SES says.

"This flood may be similar to 2011, where 80 per cent of Rochester and its surrounding rural areas flooded," the warning says.

In the 2011 flood:

More than 250 properties had water above floor level with many people and properties isolated by floodwater.

Businesses in the town were impacted with most of the shops flooded.

Public areas near the Campaspe River were flooded and remained closed due to the risks of falling trees.

Many roads, community facilities and private properties were damaged.

The next update is expected at 7pm tonight.

The warning has recommended taking the following actions:

Travel to a safe location. Options include:

The relief centre that has been opened at at Echuca United Football Netball Club at 252 High Street Echuca. The facility may have capabilities for small domestic pets, preferably in cages.

Family or friends' homes located in a safe location, away from flooding.

Rochester Hospital and Aged Care Facility will utilise the hospitals of Echuca, Shepparton, Bendigo and Castlemaine.

If you are travelling by car:

Do not drive through floodwater.

Find alternative travel routes if roads or underpasses are flooded.

Be aware of driving hazards, such as mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.

If you stay:

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.

Stay inside and be aware of changing conditions.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.

Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.

For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.

Impacts in your area:

Evacuation of homes is required.

Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk.

Flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur.

Local schools have been closed to until further notice pending floods to prevent people outside Rochester attending the community.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.

Bendigo relief centre up and running

A relief centre is set up at the Bendigo Showgrounds for people unable to make it home due to floodwaters.



A similar setup was also established at Heathcote RSL in High Street, Heathcote with food and accommodation provided for those who need it.



Water submerges Pyrenees Hwy at Newstead



The Pyrenees Highway was cut at Newstead this afternoon, with the Loddon spilling over across the town's bridge.

Maryborough resident Simeon Zisomopoulos and his partner, Tai, who arrived at the blocked bridge at about 4pm, said that despite the fast moving water they had seen several vehicles venture across.

Late on Thursday afternoon Newstead CFA captain Doug Richardson said a crew was pumping water out from where it had drained to, inside the town's levee bank but the water hadn't yet risen to threaten the levee.

Some mitigation work had been done to the levee bank a week or so ago.

Capt Richardson said the brigade had had a couple of callouts earlier in the day, including to sandbag a local house.

"I think it's just a wait and see", he said.

"All we can do is sit tight and watch the river, like every other small community."

Picture: Jenny Denton.

At the Crown Hotel in Newstead the publican was sanguine.

Water had covered the paddocks and the area around the cemetery and was getting higher, he said.

But so far the town was dry and there were a few people in the pub.

"Not from the Maryborough side. But the Castlemaine side's still good at the moment," he said.

Thankfully there was no shortage of beer.



Powercor works to restore electricity



There are about 3480 customers without power across central-western Victoria, with about 2700 of these customers located in the Woodend and Gisborne region.



Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Powercor has assured customers they are working to restore electricity to homes and businesses across the state as water causes issues.



A spokesperson said they expect further power outages to occur over the coming afternoon and evening, as wild weather pushes through Victoria.



"We have been monitoring the weather over recent days and have our crews, control room and customer centre ready to respond if power outages do occur," they said.



"While crews will be responding to faults as quickly as possible, road and ground conditions will limit access to some areas and may mean it takes longer to reach fault locations and restore power.



"We ask customers to remain patient as our crews work in these difficult conditions.



"If people do see a fallen powerline, they should always stay well away from them and report them to us immediately on 13 24 12."



Powercor will keep customers updated on estimated restoration times on the outage map at powercor.com.au and via SMS.



'Never enter floodwater - it may be the last decision you make'



Emergency crews are increasingly frustrated that people are still trying to cross flooded bridges.



The Advertiser has received multiple reports people are trying to cross bridges closed to the public.



It understands a CFA crew has been forced to call out police to help bar people from disobeying directions at a bridge over Axe Creek in Longlea.



The paper has heard of other bridges were people are doing similar things, including at one where water is now estimated to be one foot deep.



If true, that would effectively be diverting emergency workers on a day when they are already flat out protecting people.



The SES had responded to 23 flood-related rescues, according to a Tweet it sent out 45 minutes ago.



"We hate to sound like a broken record, but we need to make sure everyone understands the dangers of floodwater," the SES said in a Tweet.



"Never enter floodwater - it may be the last decision you make."



Evacuation centre for Rochester residents set up in Echuca



Cars evacuating in Marong. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Any residents from the Rochester region planning to evacuate low-lying areas are requested to contact the Echuca Police Station and register their details.



An evacuation centre has been set up at the Echuca Basketball Stadium in High Street Echuca for those who require support.



Police are also requesting any vulnerable members of the community who have no means to be able to self-evacuate and wish to do so to contact police on 5483 1500 for arrangements to be made for transport.



Residents in Eppalock to Barnadown move to higher ground now



AN EMERGENCY warning has just been issued for everyone on the Campaspe River between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown.



Move to higher ground immediately, they say.



More than 1.5m metres of water is now spilling over the Lake Eppalock spillway and it is heading downstream fast.



Major flooding is now imminent, according to a warning issued minutes ago.



Rochester to flood early Friday morning

Major flooding is now expected to hit Rochester from early Friday morning.



"In the 24 hours to 01:00 pm Thursday rainfall totals of up to 80 mm have been observed across the catchment," the emergency warning says.



"Further rainfall totals of 20-40 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday into Friday.



"A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment."



Flooding to reach Barnadown by 5pm

Vic Emergency says major flooding will reach Barnadown by 5pm.



River levels could climb higher with more rain, it has warned.



"Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous," Vic Emergency says.



"Lake Eppalock to Barnadown is expected to reach the major flood level this afternoon. If you are located in this area you are in danger - act now to protect yourself and move to higher ground.



What you should do:

Floodwater is toxic - never play or swim in floodwater.

Check the VicTraffic website ( traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au ) for road closures and follow instructions from emergency services.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation.

Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.

Decide if you will evacuate if it becomes necessary.

If you choose to leave:

Remember to take your pets, mobile phone, spare clothes and medications.

Travel to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location, away from flooding.

Turn off gas and electricity at your home or workplace.

Be aware of any road closures when you leave.

If you are travelling:

Do not enter flooded areas. Turn around and find a safe alternative route.

Be aware of road hazards including mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.

Floodwater is dangerous - never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.

If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:

Make sure you have enough food, drinking water, medications and pet food to survive for three to five days in case you become isolated.

Use plugs, sandbags or household items to block toilets, sinks and drains to stop sewerage backflow.

Lift it - move valuables and vital household items up on high surfaces, such as on top of tables, chairs, benches and beds.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

Flooding in Castlemaine

Patients at Charlton hospital evacuated



East Wimmera Health service has confirmed patients from its Charlton campus would be relocated as staff struggle to get to work due to floodwater in the area.



In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, EWHS chief executive Trevor Adem said 13 aged care residents would be temporarily moved to other campuses.



"To ensure the ongoing care of our residents, and after extensive consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily relocate aged care residents from Charlton," he said.



"Other EWHS sites will temporarily receive a small number of residents until it becomes safe and practical for those people to return.



"Our urgent care services are currently open, but will operate at a reduced capacity in coming days. We will continue to keep the community updated on any changes to services via our Facebook page."



For more information contact EWHS on 5477 2129.



Police head to Junortoun via boat

Emergency information sessions in Charlton, Echuca



Echuca Town Hall

A community information session will be held tonight, October 13, for the township to share predicted impacts due to flooding.



It is important that you know your local flood risk and what to do if impacted by floodwater.



When: Today, Thursday 13 October- Time: 6pm



Where: Echuca Secondary College Hall, 20 - 50 Butcher Street, Echuca



Charlton Town Hall



Residents from the Charlton region are also urged to attend a community meeting tomorrow night.



Held at the Charlton Hall from 6pm, VICSES will focus on the impacts of heavy rainfall across the catchment area, and what to do if you are impacted by floodwater.



When: Friday 14 October, 6pm



Where: Charlton Hall, 9-11 Armstrong Street



Contact VIC SES northwest@ses.vic.gov.au or 1300 842 737 for details.



McIvor Highway closed at Longlea after Axe Creek inundates bridge



Picture by Noni Hyett.

EMERGENCY crews have shut the McIvor Highway at Longlea after the Axe Creek inundated a bridge.



It is unclear exactly where traffic will be detoured at this stage but authorities want to make sure no-one tries to cross the flooded Longlea bridge.



Just today, a man had to be rescued in Strathfieldsaye after driving through floodwater.



Signage is up along many roads in the Greater Bendigo area to tell people of closures.



But the sheer scale of flooding appears to have made signage of every flooded road impossible, especially off of the major traffic networks.



Flooding continues to sweep through the state



The flooding continues across the region. Picture by Noni Hyett.

Sheepwash Creek rescue



Read more here.

Strathfieldsaye-Axe Creek Road closed

Rain fall update

1pm: Here is a rainfall update from 9am to 1pm.

Bendigo - 23mm after seeing 65.6mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.



Charlton - 14.8mm since 9am, 34.2 in 24 hours to 9am today



Redesdale - 18.4mm since 9am, 52.4 in 24 hours to 9am today



East Trentham (portable CFA weather station) - 22.6mm since 9am, 60.4mm in 24 hours to 9am today.



Marong under threat: CFA 'almost certain' town will soon be cut off in both directions



Goldie Street home lost

SES and home owners are working hard to sandbag a home in Goldie Street, Marong.



Marong SES helping sandbag homes. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

It is a losing battle, the carport and garden have been submerged.



On the Calder highway into town the water has burst the banks and started to cover the road.



A long line of traffic is banking as CFA and SES manage traffic.



The road is still passable but many cars are still turning around.

The water looks set to inundate the main bridge over the creek very soon, reporter Tom O'Callaghan said, potentially cutting off the township from Bendigo.



The Marong football oval is cut off and completely inundated.



CFA fear town will be completely cut off

Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Marong CFA believes Marong could be cut off in both directions if water levels keep rising.



The station has been busy all day as residents come to collect sandbags.



Some people in town still may not realise just how serious the threat could be to their property.



The CFA is urging people to remind new residents of the dangers of floods.



CFA first lieutenant Larry Weston is hoping the township will not be cut off.



"But it has happened before, and we are now almost certain it will be," he said.



The CFA will remain on-hand, SES may get called out to surrounding towns such as Bridgewater and Charlton Mr Weston said.



"That's often what happens when it floods."



Mr Weston was door-knocking this morning with other CFA volunteers. He knows of two people who live near the creek who were unaware of the flood risk because they were new residents.



Even though the water has eased off now, he said, there are places upstream where the water is hitting meaning water levels will continue to rise into this afternoon and through to tomorrow.

Reporter Tom O'Callaghan has confirmed the riverbank is quite high and has burst it's banks in several places.

Junortoun issues safety message

A Junortoun community Facebook page has issued a warning to residents to remain safe as flood waters start to encroach on the suburb.

Coaches replacing trains on Echuca line; BSSC country students sent home early



A Woodvale property inundated with water. Picture by Lucy Williams.

BSSC country students have been sent home early after the school notified families buses this afternoon would be cancelled due to flooding.



The school cancelled country buses this afternoon, advising parents they would be sending the students home early.

"Country buses have been cancelled for this afternoon. All country bus travellers must go to their place of pick up by 12pm sharp to be transported home," the message said.



Coaches replacing trains on Echuca line

Residents are advised extreme weather and flooding affecting parts of the rail network has caused trains along some lines to cease travel.



Department of Transport has said passengers using the Echuca Line will board coaches on the journey between Epsom and Echuca.



Trains will continue to operate between Bendigo and Southern Cross.



Travellers should allow up to 60 minutes extra for their journey.



Those taking public transport are encouraged to check the PTV or V/Line websites for services impacted by the weather before travelling.



Extra care should be taken on platforms and when boarding and getting off public transport, as surfaces can become slippery.



Services will resume when it's safe to do so.



Several roads, schools closed; SES respond to dozens of calls



SES responding to a down power line in Maiden Gully on Thursday morning. Picture Tom O'Callaghan.

DOZENS of roads are closed, schools have been closed early and there have been multiple swift water rescues this morning as central Victoria battles a significant and growing flood threat.



More than 2300 Powercor customers in the riverside town were also without power due.



The community-led sandbagging operation in Rochester was also continuing, after more than 9000 bags were filled and handed out to residents on Wednesday ahead of a potential one in 200-year flood event that threatens the town from tonight.



More than 70mm of rain has been recorded in the Campaspe and Loddon River catchments above Kyneton, and persistent rain this afternoon is expected to lead to further rises in rivers and creeks across the region.



Caravan parks in low-lying areas across the region have been evacuated, and emergency services have pleaded for motorists to avoid driving through floodwater as the flood crisis continues to unfold.



SES crews have responded to dozens of calls for assistance from people in Flora Hill, Kennington, North Bendigo, California Gully, Jackass Flat, Heathcote, Strathfieldsaye, Huntly, Epsom, Barnadown, Maiden Gully, Marong, Lockwood and Kangaroo Flat.



Emergency services crews in Castlemaine, Maldon, Kyneton, Newstead, Maryborough, Dunolly, Wedderburn, St Arnaud, Rochester and Echuca were also called on to help with sandbagging and evacuations.



Echuca residents advised to boil water until further notice



Guys Hill Road, Strathfieldsaye. Picture: Darren Howe.

Echuca residents have been advised to boil their water for the forseeable future after storm water entered a treated water storage tank.

Coliban Water confirmed the contamination of the safe drinking water on Thursday morning, advising customers via a text message.

Coliban Water advises Echuca residents to boil water until further notice. Picture supplied.

Howard Street underwater with much of Epsom under threat



Howard Street, Epsom is underwater heading towards Ascot. Picture by Darren Howe.

Reporter Jonathon Magrath has informed The Advertiser Howard Street, Epsom heading towards Ascot appears closed.

The area is currently underwater after this morning's flash flooding.

People are advised to stay informed and stay safe with the rain clearly settling in for Thursday.

Catchments smashed across central Victoria

Reporter Tom O'Callaghan has collected the data to give you a sense of how much water has fallen across each of central Victoria's water catchment areas.



It comes as new statistics shed light on the pressures that central Victoria's water catchments are now under.



This graph shows you how much water has been recorded in all three major water catchment areas and shows why authorities have been working so hard to protect people along the Campaspe River and its tributaries.



Campaspe's catchment is groaning under huge amounts of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology weather stations.



Some of the weather stations are permanent and others are temporarily set up to monitor the storm event.



Meanwhile, rainfall levels in Bendigo surged overnight, in a demonstration of the pressure central Victoria's water systems are now under.



Falls rapidly accelerated after 9pm last night and within six hours had almost doubled everything in the 12 hours before. Bendigo copped the same amount of rain in the six hours that followed.



It drove the city to a record 65.6 mm in a single October day.



Please note, it gives a sense of how much water has fallen at specific weather stations in the 24 hours to 9am, not how much has poured into each area's creeks or rivers.



Drivers warned to defer travel as relentless wild weather continues, waterways fill up



As significant rain moves across Victoria, many roads are closed due to flooding or are impacted by flood waters, fallen trees and debris.



Driving conditions are extremely hazardous and the Department of Transport has warned non-essential travel should be deferred.



Poor conditions make driving on major roads like the Hume Freeway, Northern Highway, Midland Highway and Calder Highway treacherous, particularly in northern areas around Seymour, Bendigo and Echuca.



A road is inundated outside Gurri Wanyarra pool. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Water over the road has also been reported on the Calder Highway, Bendigo and more.



Several local roads are impassable, while others are cause for concern as flood waters move through.



Crews preparing for rising tides in Bendigo



WATER levels remain high on the Bendigo Creek with a slew of SES callouts to houses near it.



Emergency crews have been called to multiple locations including Crusoe Road, Kangaroo Flat and other homes along other watercourses that feed into the creek.



A flood warning remains in place for the Loddon River system.



Minor flooding is expected upstream of Laanecoorie, with moderate levels from there downstream to Loddon Weir.



Moderate flooding is also expected down to Kerang.



Water levels are elevated along Bullock Creek.



Bendigo records wettest day in October

8.06am: CENTRAL Victoria's big wet has sent daily rainfall records tumbling, with Bendigo just recording its wettest October day.



As of 7.50am, more than 58.4mm of rain has fallen in the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather gauge at the Bendigo airport since 9am yesterday.



The previous record of 54.8mm was set on October 24, 2000.In the first 13 days of this month, approximately 106mm of rain has fallen in Bendigo, while the record October tally is 137.6mm, set back in 2010.



Bendigo's mean October rainfall is 40.5mm.



Castlemaine, Maryborough singled out for severe weather warnings



7.50am: A severe weather warning has been issued specifically for Castlemaine, Clunes, Maryborough and Daylesford.

Vic Emergency has told residents to stay informed over the morning.



But people need help across the state including at a string of properties around Bendigo.

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, with damaging wind gusts and the potential for landslides and debris across roads.



Bendigo soaked by 50mm of rain as flood risk rises in central Vic



6.30am: Bendigo has now had more than 50mm of rain since its first drop, roughly 24 hours ago.

The Bendigo Airport's rain gauge recorded 53.4mm at 6am this morning.

The Department of Transport has warned of "extremely hazardous" conditions on many major roads.

Poor conditions have made parts of the Calder and Midland highways "treacherous" particularly around Seymour, Bendigo and Echuca.

"Several local roads are impassable, while others are cause for concern as flood waters move through," the department said.

"This dynamic situation is set to continue. Conditions can change quickly. Motorists are strongly encouraged to defer travel until conditions improve.

"Those conducting essential travel along detour routes are urged not follow GPS, rather they should follow the detour signs in place."

People should never drive through floodwaters, the department said.

Flood warnings are active for the Avoca, Loddon and Campaspe rivers.

Rochester SES teams and volunteers fill sandbags on Wednesday. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bureau of Meteorology used a weather warning issued this morning to say there would be little respite across most of the state until at least this evening.

Heavy rainfalls will probably only start clearing in Victoria's west tonight, and for the rest of the state throughout Friday morning.

It makes Thursday a critical day for emergency services. Yesterday's rain soaked land and water bodies already at capacity.

Many people living along rivers spent Wednesday sandbagging in the knowledge much of the water falling upstream could flow through by today, Friday and Saturday.

Here are Victoria's highest rainfall totals since 9am Wednesday:

Strathbogie North 109mm

Charnwood 105mm

Handcocks 86mm

Major flood warnings in place as region braces for worsening conditions



ROCHESTER is preparing for the worst, with predicted flood scenarios upgraded on the back of further heavy rain that is expected to continue across saturated catchments today.

A volunteer in Rochester sand bagging for the community to prevent flood damages. Picture by Noni Hyett

During a community briefing in Rochester on Wednesday night, residents were told the two expected flood scenarios had been updated, with a peak of 115.2mAHD the most likely scenario, while the worse case scenario was for a peak of 115.5mAHD - a level comparable to the historic 1956 flood and equivalent to a one in 200-year flood event.

On Wednesday, Bendigo saw 22mm of rain fall to 8.30pm while 8.2mm fell in Charlton.



Between 60 and 80mm of rain is forecast to fall in Bendigo on Thursday while reaching a top of 15 degrees.

A severe weather warning remains in place for central Victoria with heavy rainfall expected on Thursday.



CATCH UP ON YESTERDAY'S FLOOD NEWS

Flash flooding remains a possibility with six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm likely in the region with isolated heavier falls of 65mm also forecast.



Across 24 hours, rainfall totals on Thursday could reach up 80mm.



Wind gusts of up to 90km/h are also expected across central and northern Victoria.

SES working hard to keep region safe as flood threat worsens

Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Horsham, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga and Wangaratta.



The State Emergency Service advises people avoid driving if conditions are dangerous and stresses people should not enter floodwaters.



Ensure your property is prepared by checking loose items such as outdoor settings and trampolines are safely secured.

People should also stay informed, monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels.



Flood warnings in place for central Victorian rivers

A major flood warning was issued by BOM for the Campaspe River at 7pm on Wednesday night.

The Campaspe River at Rochester was measured at a height of 110.94mAHD at 6pm last night. In January, 2011, flood waters measured over 115mAHD.



The major flood level of 114.5mAHD at Rochester is expected to be exceeded on Friday afternoon.

BOM is predicting rainfall to increase on Thursday and Friday with minor flooding is expected to develop along the Campaspe River from Thursday afternoon.



Further river level rises are expected and major flooding is likely with forecast rainfall overnight Thursday.



Upstream of Lake Eppalock river level rises are occurring while between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown major flooding is likely.



The minor flood level of 3.8m at Barnadown is expected to be exceed on Thursday afternoon before reaching the major flood level of five metres on Thursday into Friday.

A fresh Campaspe River flood warning will be issue by BOM at 8.30am on Thursday.

File picture.

The Loddon River is set moderate flooding downstream of the Laanecoorie Reservoir from Thursday morning.

Between 10 and 25mm of rain has fallen on the Loddon River catchment since 9am Wednesday with further rainfalls expected.

The next Loddon River warning will be issued by 11am on Thursday.



Heavy rainfall on the Avoca River is forecast from Wednesday evening which will renew minor flooding across the catchment.



An update of of the Avoca River flood warning will be issued by midday on Thursday.

SES working hard to keep region safe as flood threat worsens

Stay informed, stay safe

The Advertiser strongly encourage all readers likely to be impacted by flooding to download and use the VicEmergency app, and to refer to social media pages of emergency services organisations or listen to emergency broadcasters for updates.



The Victoria State Emergency Service is the control agency for flooding in Victoria, which means they are responsible for planning for floods, supporting community preparedness and managing flood response if they do occur.



Follow SES socials (Victoria State Emergency Service) or check their website for the latest information ses.vic.gov.au and most of all, stay safe.

