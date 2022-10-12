This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
AN EMERGENCY warning has just been issued for everyone on the Campaspe River between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown.
Move to higher ground immediately, they say.
More than 1.5m metres of water is now spilling over the Lake Eppalock spillway and it is heading downstream fast.
Major flooding is now imminent, according to a warning issued minutes ago.
Major flooding is now expected to hit Rochester from early Friday morning.
"In the 24 hours to 01:00 pm Thursday rainfall totals of up to 80 mm have been observed across the catchment," the emergency warning says.
"Further rainfall totals of 20-40 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday into Friday.
"A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment."
Vic Emergency says major flooding will reach Barnadown by 5pm.
River levels could climb higher with more rain, it has warned.
"Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous," Vic Emergency says.
"Lake Eppalock to Barnadown is expected to reach the major flood level this afternoon. If you are located in this area you are in danger - act now to protect yourself and move to higher ground.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
East Wimmera Health service has confirmed patients from its Charlton campus would be relocated as staff struggle to get to work due to floodwater in the area.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, EWHS chief executive Trevor Adem said 13 aged care residents would be temporarily moved to other campuses.
"To ensure the ongoing care of our residents, and after extensive consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily relocate aged care residents from Charlton," he said.
"Other EWHS sites will temporarily receive a small number of residents until it becomes safe and practical for those people to return.
"Our urgent care services are currently open, but will operate at a reduced capacity in coming days. We will continue to keep the community updated on any changes to services via our Facebook page."
For more information contact EWHS on 5477 2129.
A community information session will be held tonight, October 13, for the township to share predicted impacts due to flooding.
It is important that you know your local flood risk and what to do if impacted by floodwater.
When: Today, Thursday 13 October- Time: 6pm
Where: Echuca Secondary College Hall, 20 - 50 Butcher Street, Echuca
Residents from the Charlton region are also urged to attend a community meeting tomorrow night.
Held at the Charlton Hall from 6pm, VICSES will focus on the impacts of heavy rainfall across the catchment area, and what to do if you are impacted by floodwater.
When: Friday 14 October, 6pm
Where: Charlton Hall, 9-11 Armstrong Street
Contact VIC SES northwest@ses.vic.gov.au or 1300 842 737 for details.
EMERGENCY crews have shut the McIvor Highway at Longlea after the Axe Creek inundated a bridge.
It is unclear exactly where traffic will be detoured at this stage but authorities want to make sure no-one tries to cross the flooded Longlea bridge.
Just today, a man had to be rescued in Strathfieldsaye after driving through floodwater.
Signage is up along many roads in the Greater Bendigo area to tell people of closures.
But the sheer scale of flooding appears to have made signage of every flooded road impossible, especially off of the major traffic networks.
Read more here.
1pm: Here is a rainfall update from 9am to 1pm.
SES and home owners are working hard to sandbag a home in Goldie Street, Marong.
It is a losing battle, the carport and garden have been submerged.
On the Calder highway into town the water has burst the banks and started to cover the road.
A long line of traffic is banking as CFA and SES manage traffic.
The road is still passable but many cars are still turning around.
The water looks set to inundate the main bridge over the creek very soon, reporter Tom O'Callaghan said, potentially cutting off the township from Bendigo.
The Marong football oval is cut off and completely inundated.
Marong CFA believes Marong could be cut off in both directions if water levels keep rising.
The station has been busy all day as residents come to collect sandbags.
Some people in town still may not realise just how serious the threat could be to their property.
The CFA is urging people to remind new residents of the dangers of floods.
CFA first lieutenant Larry Weston is hoping the township will not be cut off.
"But it has happened before, and we are now almost certain it will be," he said.
The CFA will remain on-hand, SES may get called out to surrounding towns such as Bridgewater and Charlton Mr Weston said.
"That's often what happens when it floods."
Mr Weston was door-knocking this morning with other CFA volunteers. He knows of two people who live near the creek who were unaware of the flood risk because they were new residents.
Even though the water has eased off now, he said, there are places upstream where the water is hitting meaning water levels will continue to rise into this afternoon and through to tomorrow.
Reporter Tom O'Callaghan has confirmed the riverbank is quite high and has burst it's banks in several places.
A Junortoun community Facebook page has issued a warning to residents to remain safe as flood waters start to encroach on the suburb.
BSSC country students have been sent home early after the school notified families buses this afternoon would be cancelled due to flooding.
The school cancelled country buses this afternoon, advising parents they would be sending the students home early.
"Country buses have been cancelled for this afternoon. All country bus travellers must go to their place of pick up by 12pm sharp to be transported home," the message said.
Residents are advised extreme weather and flooding affecting parts of the rail network has caused trains along some lines to cease travel.
Department of Transport has said passengers using the Echuca Line will board coaches on the journey between Epsom and Echuca.
Trains will continue to operate between Bendigo and Southern Cross.
Travellers should allow up to 60 minutes extra for their journey.
Those taking public transport are encouraged to check the PTV or V/Line websites for services impacted by the weather before travelling.
Extra care should be taken on platforms and when boarding and getting off public transport, as surfaces can become slippery.
Services will resume when it's safe to do so.
DOZENS of roads are closed, schools have been closed early and there have been multiple swift water rescues this morning as central Victoria battles a significant and growing flood threat.
More than 2300 Powercor customers in the riverside town were also without power due.
The community-led sandbagging operation in Rochester was also continuing, after more than 9000 bags were filled and handed out to residents on Wednesday ahead of a potential one in 200-year flood event that threatens the town from tonight.
More than 70mm of rain has been recorded in the Campaspe and Loddon River catchments above Kyneton, and persistent rain this afternoon is expected to lead to further rises in rivers and creeks across the region.
Caravan parks in low-lying areas across the region have been evacuated, and emergency services have pleaded for motorists to avoid driving through floodwater as the flood crisis continues to unfold.
SES crews have responded to dozens of calls for assistance from people in Flora Hill, Kennington, North Bendigo, California Gully, Jackass Flat, Heathcote, Strathfieldsaye, Huntly, Epsom, Barnadown, Maiden Gully, Marong, Lockwood and Kangaroo Flat.
Emergency services crews in Castlemaine, Maldon, Kyneton, Newstead, Maryborough, Dunolly, Wedderburn, St Arnaud, Rochester and Echuca were also called on to help with sandbagging and evacuations.
Echuca residents have been advised to boil their water for the forseeable future after storm water entered a treated water storage tank.
Coliban Water confirmed the contamination of the safe drinking water on Thursday morning, advising customers via a text message.
Reporter Jonathon Magrath has informed The Advertiser Howard Street, Epsom heading towards Ascot appears closed.
The area is currently underwater after this morning's flash flooding.
People are advised to stay informed and stay safe with the rain clearly settling in for Thursday.
Reporter Tom O'Callaghan has collected the data to give you a sense of how much water has fallen across each of central Victoria's water catchment areas.
It comes as new statistics shed light on the pressures that central Victoria's water catchments are now under.
This graph shows you how much water has been recorded in all three major water catchment areas and shows why authorities have been working so hard to protect people along the Campaspe River and its tributaries.
Campaspe's catchment is groaning under huge amounts of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology weather stations.
Some of the weather stations are permanent and others are temporarily set up to monitor the storm event.
Meanwhile, rainfall levels in Bendigo surged overnight, in a demonstration of the pressure central Victoria's water systems are now under.
Falls rapidly accelerated after 9pm last night and within six hours had almost doubled everything in the 12 hours before. Bendigo copped the same amount of rain in the six hours that followed.
It drove the city to a record 65.6 mm in a single October day.
Please note, it gives a sense of how much water has fallen at specific weather stations in the 24 hours to 9am, not how much has poured into each area's creeks or rivers.
As significant rain moves across Victoria, many roads are closed due to flooding or are impacted by flood waters, fallen trees and debris.
Driving conditions are extremely hazardous and the Department of Transport has warned non-essential travel should be deferred.
Poor conditions make driving on major roads like the Hume Freeway, Northern Highway, Midland Highway and Calder Highway treacherous, particularly in northern areas around Seymour, Bendigo and Echuca.
Water over the road has also been reported on the Calder Highway, Bendigo and more.
Several local roads are impassable, while others are cause for concern as flood waters move through.
WATER levels remain high on the Bendigo Creek with a slew of SES callouts to houses near it.
Emergency crews have been called to multiple locations including Crusoe Road, Kangaroo Flat and other homes along other watercourses that feed into the creek.
A flood warning remains in place for the Loddon River system.
Minor flooding is expected upstream of Laanecoorie, with moderate levels from there downstream to Loddon Weir.
Moderate flooding is also expected down to Kerang.
Water levels are elevated along Bullock Creek.
8.06am: CENTRAL Victoria's big wet has sent daily rainfall records tumbling, with Bendigo just recording its wettest October day.
As of 7.50am, more than 58.4mm of rain has fallen in the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather gauge at the Bendigo airport since 9am yesterday.
The previous record of 54.8mm was set on October 24, 2000.In the first 13 days of this month, approximately 106mm of rain has fallen in Bendigo, while the record October tally is 137.6mm, set back in 2010.
Bendigo's mean October rainfall is 40.5mm.
7.50am: A severe weather warning has been issued specifically for Castlemaine, Clunes, Maryborough and Daylesford.
Vic Emergency has told residents to stay informed over the morning.
But people need help across the state including at a string of properties around Bendigo.
Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, with damaging wind gusts and the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
6.30am: Bendigo has now had more than 50mm of rain since its first drop, roughly 24 hours ago.
The Bendigo Airport's rain gauge recorded 53.4mm at 6am this morning.
The Department of Transport has warned of "extremely hazardous" conditions on many major roads.
Poor conditions have made parts of the Calder and Midland highways "treacherous" particularly around Seymour, Bendigo and Echuca.
"Several local roads are impassable, while others are cause for concern as flood waters move through," the department said.
"This dynamic situation is set to continue. Conditions can change quickly. Motorists are strongly encouraged to defer travel until conditions improve.
"Those conducting essential travel along detour routes are urged not follow GPS, rather they should follow the detour signs in place."
People should never drive through floodwaters, the department said.
Flood warnings are active for the Avoca, Loddon and Campaspe rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology used a weather warning issued this morning to say there would be little respite across most of the state until at least this evening.
Heavy rainfalls will probably only start clearing in Victoria's west tonight, and for the rest of the state throughout Friday morning.
It makes Thursday a critical day for emergency services. Yesterday's rain soaked land and water bodies already at capacity.
Many people living along rivers spent Wednesday sandbagging in the knowledge much of the water falling upstream could flow through by today, Friday and Saturday.
Here are Victoria's highest rainfall totals since 9am Wednesday:
ROCHESTER is preparing for the worst, with predicted flood scenarios upgraded on the back of further heavy rain that is expected to continue across saturated catchments today.
During a community briefing in Rochester on Wednesday night, residents were told the two expected flood scenarios had been updated, with a peak of 115.2mAHD the most likely scenario, while the worse case scenario was for a peak of 115.5mAHD - a level comparable to the historic 1956 flood and equivalent to a one in 200-year flood event.
On Wednesday, Bendigo saw 22mm of rain fall to 8.30pm while 8.2mm fell in Charlton.
Between 60 and 80mm of rain is forecast to fall in Bendigo on Thursday while reaching a top of 15 degrees.
A severe weather warning remains in place for central Victoria with heavy rainfall expected on Thursday.
CATCH UP ON YESTERDAY'S FLOOD NEWS
Flash flooding remains a possibility with six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm likely in the region with isolated heavier falls of 65mm also forecast.
Across 24 hours, rainfall totals on Thursday could reach up 80mm.
Wind gusts of up to 90km/h are also expected across central and northern Victoria.
Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Horsham, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga and Wangaratta.
The State Emergency Service advises people avoid driving if conditions are dangerous and stresses people should not enter floodwaters.
Ensure your property is prepared by checking loose items such as outdoor settings and trampolines are safely secured.
People should also stay informed, monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels.
A major flood warning was issued by BOM for the Campaspe River at 7pm on Wednesday night.
The Campaspe River at Rochester was measured at a height of 110.94mAHD at 6pm last night. In January, 2011, flood waters measured over 115mAHD.
The major flood level of 114.5mAHD at Rochester is expected to be exceeded on Friday afternoon.
BOM is predicting rainfall to increase on Thursday and Friday with minor flooding is expected to develop along the Campaspe River from Thursday afternoon.
Further river level rises are expected and major flooding is likely with forecast rainfall overnight Thursday.
Upstream of Lake Eppalock river level rises are occurring while between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown major flooding is likely.
The minor flood level of 3.8m at Barnadown is expected to be exceed on Thursday afternoon before reaching the major flood level of five metres on Thursday into Friday.
A fresh Campaspe River flood warning will be issue by BOM at 8.30am on Thursday.
The Loddon River is set moderate flooding downstream of the Laanecoorie Reservoir from Thursday morning.
Between 10 and 25mm of rain has fallen on the Loddon River catchment since 9am Wednesday with further rainfalls expected.
The next Loddon River warning will be issued by 11am on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall on the Avoca River is forecast from Wednesday evening which will renew minor flooding across the catchment.
An update of of the Avoca River flood warning will be issued by midday on Thursday.
The Advertiser strongly encourage all readers likely to be impacted by flooding to download and use the VicEmergency app, and to refer to social media pages of emergency services organisations or listen to emergency broadcasters for updates.
The Victoria State Emergency Service is the control agency for flooding in Victoria, which means they are responsible for planning for floods, supporting community preparedness and managing flood response if they do occur.
Follow SES socials (Victoria State Emergency Service) or check their website for the latest information ses.vic.gov.au and most of all, stay safe.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.