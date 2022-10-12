WHEN Sarah-Jane Gill and her partner started operating the Rochester Riverside Holiday Park 18 months ago, they didn't think they would face a major flood so quickly.
The couple took over in January 2021, with locals immediately offering advice and support about flooding.
"The flood plan was one thing they gave us when we moved in and said 'you need to read this'," Ms Gill said.
"We didn't think we would face one so quickly.
"We had a fairly big scare last week with the river coming up so high that the pontoon lifted off one of its support beams.
"The river is not normally this high so it won't cope (this week). As soon as it comes up it will break its banks."
To prepare for the expected flood this week, Ms Gill and her staff are preparing to evacuate customers early as well as moving valuable equipment to higher ground.
"The most important thing is people. We want all our customers to make sure they leave safely and early so they are not too rushed," she said.
"Then if the banks fall under the pressure, the water comes up and takes the bins and rubbish with them and spreads (trash), so we have got rid of our rubbish."
Ms Gill said there was a strong feeling this week would match what was experienced in 2011.
"People who have been through it, they're not sitting and waiting, they are getting action," she said. "It's a full community effort. Everyone is wishing everyone well and making sure if people need anything to please ask."
She said there was good community spirit.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
