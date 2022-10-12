As massive rainfall strikes the east coast of Australia, emergency services are urging the public to keep aware of their local forecasts.
While it's important to keep up to date with information from the Bureau of Meteorology and the VicEmergency websites, there's no such thing as being too prepared for a situation such as this.
With hospital access set to be questionable in some places across the state and the likelihood some communities will be cut off for a while there are a few items you can get organised to help protect yourself in an emergency situation.
See below a guide to gathering a few key flood-prepared essentials.
If you have time to grab one thing you can never go wrong with a first aid kit.
As mentioned above, hospital access may become spotty in certain places so making sure you have items to treat yourself or someone else with in case of injury is important.
Resuscitation masks are also useful tools if the budget can be stretched and can literally be life saving.
Where CPR is necessary, Triple Zero (000) should be contacted to get professional assistance on hand as rapidly as possible.
Food and fresh water are also essential items for locals to stock up on sensibly.
Authorities have recommended those in flood-prone areas have between 20 to 40 litres of drinking water on hand.
Light sources will also be useful in case of power outages - with some handy torches also coming with glass breakers although these can be bought separately.
While no one should drive in flood waters, in instances of flash flooding glass breakers or similar tools such as screwdrivers can assist with an escape.
And if you have a torch make sure you have plenty of spare batteries, and if resorting to candles, make sure there are tools on hand such as a fire blanket in case of any accidents.
Other useful items include rope, scissors and insect repellant for any mosquitoes in post-flood waters.
Where evacuation from affected areas is impossible, having a life jacket or personal floatation device can be life-saving.
These are also available for some domestic pets but kick boards or boogie boards can be used when necessary.
While waiting for a safer situation, books, cards or board games are a good way to keep occupied.
Keeping up to date with the latest information is paramount to your safety, so make sure you have a phone charger and radio on hand.
Download the VicEmergency app, tune in to your local emergency radio station and make sure you're checking the Bendigo Advertiser website and app for the latest updates.
There is no need to "panic-buy" items, but people are being encouraged to be as prepared as possible and call for emergency assistance when necessary.
If you need sandbags and aren't sure where to collect them from call the VicEmergency hotline on 1800 226 226.
If your property is under imminent threat of water inundation call the VicSES storm and flood line on 132 500.
If there is a threat to a life, call 000.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
