Get a glimpse of some of the region's most energy efficient houses at the upcoming Bendigo Sustainable House Day.
From solar systems to new builds, renovations and gardens, there are plenty of topics to get through at Bendigo Sustainability Group's online event on Sunday, October 30.
The group's research, support and development officer John McDonald will provide an insight into his own project, retrofitting a 1910 brick cottage in Elmore.
"When we bought it it was full of termites, it had big issues with the subfloors so we had to pull the floors up completely and do a heap of structural work," he said.
"I'm right into using recovered materials for pretty much as much as possible. The doors have all come from a recycle yard, all the floors have been recovered from all over the place and have found a second life here."
Mr McDonald said buying an older house and retrofitting it comes with its challenges, but installing things like solar panels can be done fairly easily.
"When you're retrofitting, there's a lot of challenges because you're inheriting a lot of the design from the past that perhaps didn't value energy efficiency," he said.
"The challenge is trying to control what you can. You're working on what you can with the building shell, looking to draft-proof as much as possible and selecting materials where you can that are going to help make your house more thermally efficient and comfortable."
He said he and his partner have planted native shrubs to beautify the property while maintaining its untouched heritage exterior.
"But inside it's much more modern styling," he said. "We've kept the visual on the outside and were really inspired by all the beautiful homes in Bendigo.
The diversity of builds is what Mr McDonald is looking forward to most about the Bendigo Sustainable House Day.
"I'm like a magpie trying to get ideas of what other people do," he said. "I like the challenge of trying to do things on a budget and trying to reuse materials.
"The retrofit and renovations session has some really interesting houses that I'm definitely keen to see what they've done."
The online event goes from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 30. For the day's full program visit bsg.org.au.
