Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eadon, Williams power to victory

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eadon, Williams power to victory

TALENTED teenager Jackson Eadon and Mansfield athlete Brooke Williams triumphed in the latest 3000m and 5000m heats in the Adam Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.