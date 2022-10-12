Eadon, Williams power to victory

TALENTED teenager Jackson Eadon and Mansfield athlete Brooke Williams triumphed in the latest 3000m and 5000m heats in the Adam Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes in Bendigo.
Round two of the series drew 24 competitors to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
Three days after he won the 800m in the opening round of Athletics Victoria Shield League in Bendigo, Eadon followed up with a time of 9:35.63 in the 7 1/2 lap contest on Tuesday night.
The rising star from Bendigo Harriers powered to victory ahead of University's Brian Watson and Darren Hartland, and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly.
Fastest female was Grace Mulqueen from University Pride in 13:11.83 to be fifth overall.
It was back-to-back series wins for Williams as she won the 5000m in 16:57 as Uni's David Cripps was runner-up.
The youngest runner in the field, eight-year-old Milanke Haasbroek from Bendigo Harriers won a closely-fought finish to the 1000m.
At the line it was Haasbroek who took honours in 4:21.68 from Katie Graham in 4:21.91 as Rebecca Soulsby from Bendigo Harriers was in third place.
Times from Tuesday night's racing:
Mixed 3000m:
Jackson Eadon, 18, Bendigo Harriers 9:35.63; Brian Watson, 51, University 10:22.99; Darren Hartland, 47, Uni. 10:32.73; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eaglehawk 11:48.99; Grace Mulqueen, 12, Uni. 13:11.83; Ben Sandeman, 47, BH 13:12.36; Ruth Sandeman, 50, BH 13:20.36; Charles Chambers, 68, Uni. 14:29.27; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 14:36.85; Justine Babitsch, 48, Invitation 15:17.88; Michael Seymour, 40, South Bendigo 17:02.02; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 22:20.31; Tully Cripps, 12, Uni. 22:31.59.
Mixed 5000m:
Brooke Williams, 32, Mansfield 16:57.53; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 19:49.39; Casey Crapper, 35, Eh 24:34.84; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 25:37.26; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 25:42.92.
Mixed 1000m:
Milanke Haasbroek,8, BH 4:21.68; Katie Graham, 10, Inv. 4:21.91; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, BH 4:28.73; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 4:36.82; Nadene Macdonald, 42, BH 4:40.42; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5:07.70.
The series rolls on next Tuesday at the Retreat Road complex.
Action starts at 7pm and involves race distances of 5000m, 3000m and 1000m.
Entries close at 8pm on Monday via the Athletics Bendigo webpage.
