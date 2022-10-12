Warrior set for Bendigo Cup battle

HE UPSTAGED a few more fancied rivals in last weekend's heats and now trainer Paul Abela is hoping Panadero Warrior can repeat the dose in Friday night's $50,000 to the winner Group 2 Bendigo Cup Final (425m) at Lord's Raceway.
The lightly-raced sprinter earned a spot in his first Group race final following a brilliant performance in last Sunday's heats.
He emerged as the fastest qualifier, clocking a best of the night 23.48 seconds in winning the seventh of eight must-win cup heats.
With eight wins from 17 career starts to his name, the son of Barcia Bale and Time No Money looms as one of the logical threats to the short-priced favourite Typhoon Sammy, despite his less-than-ideal draw in box six.
A Bendigo Cup win would be a real feather in the cup of Parwan-based Abela, who has trained greyhounds under his own name for the past seven years, but spent a lifetime in the sport alongside his parents Len and Christine.
"I've won the Pink Diamond Champion Distance final at Bendigo and plenty of other big features there, but I've never won a country cup," he said.
"This would be a first. Bendigo has been a good hunting ground for me over the years.
$50,000 would be nice .... it would be a nice party afterward.
"He's a big chance, I think. We've got a tricky draw, but the dog is going well and I can't complain.
"He's a very fast dog, he's just got to do everything right on Friday. In these races, you just can't make a mistake."
The rising three-year-old boasts a handy record at Lord's Raceway with two wins and a placing from his four starts this year, all over the 425m distance.
Abela admits to having his patience tested early as Panadero Warrior emerged from his first five starts with just a single win under his belt.
"He had a lot of injuries early on his career, so it's taken a while to get him back to the track," he said.
"I sent him back to the owners for about two months, practically to grow up, but since he's come back to the kennels he hasn't looked back.
"Out of his first five (starts), he only won one, so if you take his first five out, he's got 12 starts for seven wins.
"He's a very promising dog.
"This is the first Group race he has contested and he's gone the fastest to get in it, so it's looking good for the future."
No surprise to Abela was his thrilling heat win, which followed a second in Panadero Warrior's previous start at Geelong in the $10,000 to the winner Hugh Emmerson Memorial Final on September 30.
"I've got a big opinion of the dog and I know how quick he is when he gets a chance to race," he said.
"It was definitely one of the hardest heats, there were like five genuine chances.
"It was good to win it and knock a few of the others out."
Casting his eye over the opposition, Abela believed Typhoon Sammy would be every bit as tough to crack as his early $1.80 odds suggested.
His trainer Jason Thompson is an old hand when it comes to landing the Bendigo Cup, having already won the race four times with El Galo in 2008, Peggy May (2012), Ronan Izmir (2013) and Aston Bolero (2016).
A win in this year's final would deliver him a $50,000 bonus for winning three country cups in a season with Typhoon Sammy following Group 2 wins at Traralgon and Horsham earlier in the year.
Abela recognised the threat Typhoon Sammy, who was the second quickest qualifier, clocking 23.52 seconds, posed to his own cup ambitions.
"He's got a really good draw and I've got a tricky draw because I've got to get past the five (Shima Sheen)," he said.
"He's got really good speed and he stays up the track, so my dog will have to work pretty hard to get around him.
"Hopefully mine can use his speed and get past them all. He's racing well and putting the time on the board."
A placegetter in the 2021 cup behind Paua Of Buddy, Typhoon Sammy is the current Bendigo track record-holder, a mark he set in last year's heats.
Abela, who trains a team of 20 greyhounds alongside his parents, hopes a bold Bendigo Cup performance can be the launching pad to some even bigger features for Panadero Warrior.
"Probably after this, we will head to the Melbourne Cup and then the main goal will be the Hobart Thousand (in December)," he said.
Abela added a win would be a nice reward for the dog's owners Jordan Baker and his parents Dean and Ange.
"It's a big family thing for them; they rear all the pups and do it all. I'm really lucky to have owners like them," he said.
The $71,250 Group 2 Bendigo Cup Final will be the eighth of 12 races on the program on Friday night and will be run at 9.27pm.
The opening race is at 7.08pm and the last is at 10.48pm.
Bendigo Cup early TAB market (box number in brackets): Typhoon Sammy (3) $1.80; Panadero Warrior (6) $5; Aston Merit (1) $6.50; Quinlan Bale (2), Salad Dodger (7) $7; Orson Mick (4), Shima Sheen (5) $26; He's No Slouch (8) $31.
Reserves: Plaintiff (10) $2.50; Titan Blazer (9) $7.
