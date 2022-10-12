Residents urged to detox their homes

GREATER Bendigo residents can safely dispose of any unwanted common household chemicals without harming their health or the environment by taking part in a free Detox Your Home service on the Bendigo Cup public holiday.
On Wednesday, October 26 from 9am to 2pm, the Bendigo Livestock Exchange will play host to the collection.
City of Greater Bendigo Acting Resource Recovery and Education Manager Chris Mitchell said Detox Your Home is the safest way for residents to dispose of unwanted household chemicals stored around homes.
"Household chemicals can be dangerous, and Detox Your Home is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted chemical products in a safe and environmentally-friendly way," Mr Mitchell said.
"You must register to attend and those who fail to do this will be turned away at the gate. So please take a couple of minutes to register if you would like to participate."
MORE NEWS: Sandbagging points to be set up in Rochester
Residents can dispose of the following items - acids, alkalis, aerosol cans, anti-freeze, brake fluid, car body filler, car wax, ammonia-based cleaning products, cooking oil, coolant, detergents, disinfectants, drain cleaner, fertiliser, fire extinguishers, floor-care products, waxes, fuels such as petrol, diesel, kerosene and others, glues (water-based and solvents), herbicides/ weed killers, insect spray/pesticides, nail polish/ remover, oven cleaner, paint stripper, thinner/turps, pool chemicals, rat poison, solvents, transmission fluid, and wood preservatives and finishes (oils/varnish) at the Detox Your Home service.
The collected material will be treated/recycled or disposed of safely by a specialist team and diverted from landfill.
Detox Your Home is administered by Sustainability Victoria in partnership with Victorian councils.
This event will be contactless and those wishing to participate must register at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/detox-your-home-bendigo-registration-373052178107 by 3pm, Tuesday October 25.
Anyone who turns up on the day without registering will not be able to dispose of their household chemicals at the event.
Less toxic items such as paint, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, and gas bottles can be disposed of all year round at the permanent drop-off site at the Eaglehawk Recycle Shop Recovery Yard located on Upper California Gully Road, Eaglehawk.
For more information visit www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/detoxyourhome
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.