Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Free

Bendigo residents offered chance to get rid of unwanted household chemicals safely and for free

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents urged to detox their homes

GREATER Bendigo residents can safely dispose of any unwanted common household chemicals without harming their health or the environment by taking part in a free Detox Your Home service on the Bendigo Cup public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.