'I believe there's optimism there to have a sharp rise' - New Bombers coach

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower will continue its rebuild in the Heathcote District league under new coach Shannon Keam.
Keam takes over at the Bombers from Tim Bannan, with the side coming off the 2022 wooden spoon when it won just one game.
Keam brings plenty of coaching experience to the young Bombers having previously coached at Dimboola (2005), Robinvale (2006-07), Moama (2009-11) and the Cohuna Kangas (2012-14).
He coached Moama to its first premiership in the Murray league in 2010.
"I got into coaching at a fairly early age and been across a few leagues," Keam said on Wednesday.
"I've got a few relationships with some people at Leitchy through my work; I work at John Deere as well as through my time at Cohuna.
"The club has asked over the past few years whether I had an interest in coaching, but the time just hadn't been right with kids, but this time it looks like it will work and I'm looking forward to getting into it."
The Bombers have been in rebuild mode following an exodus of experienced players at the end of the 2019 season.
Following the COVID-cancelled 2020 season the Bombers were 0-13 in 2021 and 1-15 this year, with their sole 2022 victory coming in round two against Huntly by one point.
"There's only one way to go and that's up," Keam said.
"I've had a look over the list and it's a very young demographic.
"There's a lot of players in that 19 to 22-year-old bracket and then we've got a bit of a gap with a couple of blokes around 30, 31.
"Every club is always on the lookout for recruits and we'll be no different. Having finished on the bottom of the ladder we definitely need to bolster our ranks and build our depth.
"We want to be able to have some real competition for spots... you don't want to have to be chasing guys around on a Friday night to fill a seconds side, so we're trying to build depth.
"It's hard trying to recruit with the position we're coming from, but we have a few irons in the fire that we're working on.
"I believe there's optimism there to have a sharp rise being such a young group.
"When you look at it, those players who are 19-20 got a full season in this year, but the previous two had been hampered by COVID; they are two important years in terms of physical and mental growth.
"So we think we can get a sharp spike in performance out of the local guys and bring a few new aspects to the fore in terms of training and reviews and, hopefully, it's a good learning environment.
"There's always going to be a turnover of players, but at this stage a lot of the guys are hanging around, which is pleasing and we'll look to add a few new players to build that depth."
This year's Bombers' senior best and fairest was won by star ruckman Jobee Warde, with Nathan McClellan runner-up, Billy Hawken the most consistent and Fletcher Ball the club's rookie of the year.
As well as the appointment of Keam as senior coach, the Bombers have also announced Tim Hawken as reserves coach.
The Bombers are likely to begin pre-season in the back end of November.
