HARCOURT has missed out on hosting rights to Commonwealth Games mountain bike events in 2026.
The government has announced hosting duties will go to Creswick and made no mention of Harcourt.
It is a blow to the area's council, the Mount Alexander Shire, which had teamed up with had campaigned for Harcourt's La Larr Ba Gauwa Mountain Bike Park to host events.
The City of Greater Bendigo had backed Harcourt's mountain bike campaign in the hope it would bolster other Commonwealth Games events already earmarked for the area.
It would also have boosted the economy and bolstered the case for infrastructure projects around the small town.
But those hopes appear dashed following the Creswick announcement, assuming the site cannot be used for other activities connected with the games.
Any mountain bike facility decisions were always going to need input from multiple groups including the Union Cycliste Internationale, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the government.
The Mount Alexander Shire is being approached for comment.
The loss comes hot off the heels of the government's announcement that the Bendigo Showgrounds would become a major games sports venue.
Friday's announcement confirmed multiple new sports and the location of the city's athletes' village.
The state government has previously said Bendigo will host a number of sports including track cycling, 3x3 basketball, some women's T20 cricket matches, lawn bowls, netball and weightlifting.
Discussions continue behind closed door over costs of venue fit-outs and builds and the government is yet to confirm exact venues for some Bendigo sports.
