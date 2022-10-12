Bartrop, Mangan best for Tigers in 2022 best and fairest counts | CLUB WINNERS

A PAIR of 2022 recruits have finished one-two in Kyneton's senior best and fairest.
Hard-working midfielder Dean Bartrop capped his debut season at the Tigers with the best and fairest, while star defender Frazer Driscoll was runner-up in a year in which Kyneton finished in sixth position.
The senior women's football best and fairest was won by Teagan Ainslie, while in the A grade netball the award was won by Brooke Mangan, with her sister Rachelle Mangan runner-up.
Rhys Magin was named the Tigers' club person of the year.
SENIORS:
Best and fairest - Dean Bartrop.
Runner-up - Frazer Driscoll.
Coaches award - Jake Safstrom.
RESERVES:
Best and fairest - Jack Hassett.
Runner-up - Matthew Hanna.
Coaches award - Tyrie Agnew.
UNDER-18s:
Best and fairest - Sam Pyers.
Runner-up - Jesse Smith, Lachlan Thompson, Frankie Ellis.
Trent Clapham award - Jacob Glasson.
Coaches award - Lachlan Thompson.
SENIOR WOMEN:
Best and fairest - Teagan Ainslie.
Runner-up - Heidi Erasmus.
Coaches award - Lucille Mitchell.
FIDA:
Best and fairest - Dion Pethybridge.
Runner-up - Jason Sturt.
Coaches award - Jade Retamal.
A GRADE:
Best and fairest - Brooke Mangan.
Runner-up - Rachelle Mangan.
Coaches award - Dezyre Paiti.
A RESERVE:
Best and fairest - Steph Penning.
Runner-up - Michelle Mong Kieu.
Coaches award - Brooke Mangan.
B GRADE:
Best and fairest - Loryn Savoia.
Runner-up - Miriam McIntyre.
Coaches award - Darby Kelly.
B RESERVE:
Best and fairest - Kirsty Draper.
Runner-up - Danielle Bourke.
Coaches award - Rebecca Wallace.
UNDER-17s:
Best and fairest - Emily Cumming.
Runner-up - Baylee Eve.
Coaches award - Grace Tremayne.
