Ballarat medal haul for Bendigo East swimmers

BENDIGO East Swimming Club won five gold medals at the recent Ballarat Gold Long Course Meet.
Todd Robins (100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle), Stephanie Ingram (50m butterfly), Telani Bibby (100m breaststroke) and Angus Addlem (100m butterfly) all won gold at the Ballarat meet.
The club, which had 11 swimmers compete, also won a further six silver medals and seven bronze medals.
Meanwhile, Bendigo East's Azia Fong Sutton competed at the Firbank Aqua Stars Long Course Meet in Melbourne and claimed three silver medals in the 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.
As well as her three silver medals, Fong Sutton also achieved five personal bests at the meet held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
"We've had a great start to the long course season as a club," Bendigo East coach John Jordan said.
"We are looking forward to many more strong performances from our swimmers.over the next few months."
