Ballarat medal haul for Bendigo East swimmers

Updated October 12 2022 - 3:32am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:57pm
Bendigo East Swimming Club's Zarah Reynolds, Freya Nicoletti, Stephanie Ingram, Marley Addlem, Zara Vibby and coach John Jordan at the Ballarat Gold Long Course Meet. Picture supplied.

BENDIGO East Swimming Club won five gold medals at the recent Ballarat Gold Long Course Meet.

