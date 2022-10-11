EVCA Twenty20 to launch with grand final re-match | COMPETITION FIXTURE

THE opening night of the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Twenty20 tournament will feature a re-match of last season's grand finalists.
Again sponsored by Cathcart Smash Repairs, the EVCA T20 begins on Tuesday, December 6, with the first of five rounds.
Among the round one games is the clash between United and Spring Gully at Ewing Park.
The Tigers and Crows met in last season's grand final in what was a comprehensive United victory by 142 runs.
Other games to feature on opening night are California Gully v Axe Creek, West Bendigo v Marong and Mandurang v Sedgwick.
The competition has been expanded this season to 10 teams with the inclusion of the Bendigo Strikers, who play in division one section three.
All teams will play four games and have one bye, with the competition to be split with two rounds in December and three in January culminating in a final.
The EVCA season-proper was scheduled to start last Saturday but was abandoned because of wet weather.
The EVCA is again on weather-watch heading into this weekend in what is slated to be the first round of two-day matches since the 2019-20 season.
December 6
United v Spring Gully
California Gully v Axe Creek
West Bendigo v Marong
Mandurang v Sedgwick
Emu Creek, Bendigo Strikers bye
December 13
Spring Gully v Emu Creek
California Gully v United
Marong v Bendigo Strikers
Mandurang v West Bendigo
Axe Creek, Sedgwick bye
January 10
Emu Creek v California Gully
United v Axe Creek
Bendigo Strikers v Mandurang
Sedgwick v West Bendigo
Spring Gully, Marong bye
January 17
Axe Creek v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v California Gully
Sedgwick v Bendigo Strikers
Marong v Mandurang
United, West Bendigo bye
January 24
Emu Creek v United
Axe Creek v Spring Gully
Bendigo Strikers v West Bendigo
Sedgwick v Marong
California Gully, Mandurang bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.