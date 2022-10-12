Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Free

LIVE BLOG WEDNESDAY: Major flooding expected from Eppalock to Barnadown, Barnadown to Rochester

Updated October 12 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.

The Campaspe River at Rochester on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett.

8.02pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has released an updated major flood warning for the Campaspe River from Lake Eppalock to Barnadown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.