8.02pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has released an updated major flood warning for the Campaspe River from Lake Eppalock to Barnadown.
The BOM says major flooding is likely at Barnadown overnight Thursday, and at Rochester from Friday afternoon.
Minor flooding is expected prior to this, from Thursday afternoon.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards.
In the 24 hours to 5:00 pm rainfall totals of 10-30 mm have been observed across the catchment.
For the remainder of Wednesday rainfall totals of 10-15 mm are forecast. Further rainfall totals of 50-100 mm are forecast for Thursday into Friday.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment.
Major flooding is likely along the Campaspe River Lake Eppalock to Barnadown. The Campaspe River at Barnadown is at 2.34 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Campaspe River at Barnadown is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.80 m) Thursday afternoon.
The river level is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (4.40 m) Thursday night and is likely to reach the major flood level (5.00 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town is currently at 110.94 metres AHD and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town is expected to exceed the minor flood level (113.00 mAHD) overnight Thursday into Friday.
The river level is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (114.00 mAHD) Friday morning and is likely to reach the major flood level (114.50 m AHD) Friday afternoon.
3.03pm: CENTRAL and northern Victorians have been warned to prepare for widespread heavy rain and potential flash flooding in the next 24 hours.
Updated severe weather warnings are in place for parts of south-east Australia as a cold front and trough bring widespread heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and damaging winds today and Thursday.
There is the potential for significant moderate to major flooding along the Loddon, Avoca and Campaspe River systems.
Heavy rain with six-hourly totals of 30 to 50 mm are expected overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for central and northern Victoria.
This warning has now been expanded to include Melbourne, and north-east Victoria, with damaging winds above 90km/h for elevated terrain in central and eastern Victoria from Thursday morning.
Widespread rain, combined with wet or already flooded catchments will lead to renewed river and creek rises, and moderate to major flooding is likely across northern and central Victoria, and northern Tasmania.
Flood Watches have been issued in both Victoria and Tasmania.
On Thursday 24-hour rainfall totals of up to 120 mm are possible over elevated terrain in Victoria and may reach over 300 mm for parts of elevated Tasmania.
Flash flooding may also become a risk. Heavy rain also increases the risk of landslips and debris across roads.
The Bureau continues to monitor the situation closely and updates forecasts and warnings regularly.
Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas of northern Victoria are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.
The Rochester community is rallying together to fill and distribute sandbags ahead of the expected weather and potential flooding.
Cars are bumper to bumper around the Rec Reserve as people arrive to collect and prepare.
Reporter Chris Pedler said the wait wasn't too long, with cars moving around the reserve within about 15 minutes.
Bendigo SES volunteer Natalie Stanway has asked people who need sandbags to call the Vic Emergency hot line on 1800 226226.
Currently neither the Bendigo SES base in Quarry Hill or Bendigo Council are currently operating sandbag collection zones.
"If your property in under imminent threat of water inundation call the VicSES storm and flood line on 132500," Bendigo SES said in a post on social media on Wednesday.
"If there is a threat to life call 000. Thanks, Bendigo SES."
1.20pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated Flood Watch for the Campaspe River.
The Bureau says a cold front is moving into the west of the state, bringing showers and rain. Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday, with heavy falls likely as the front moves slowly eastwards.
From Wednesday to Friday, rainfall totals of 60-100 mm are forecast north of the divide, while rainfall totals of 30-60 mm are forecast south of the divide Flooding is likely to develop from Thursday.
Widespread flooding is expected across northern Victoria.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for northern Victoria from overnight Wednesday, extending into central and northeastern parts during Thursday morning.
The Bureau says renewed moderate flooding is also likely from Thursday along the Loddon River.
As more preparation goes into possibly-impacted flood areas, Powercor is urging people to get organised ahead of potential blackouts and fallen powerlines.
The power provider said it is currently monitoring the weather and preparing to respond to power outages as they occur.
It told the Advertiser it was important people be prepared for what to do if their lights do go out during the storms.
"Importantly, stay well away from fallen powerlines and report them directly to us on 13 24 12," Powercor said.
"Always assume fallen powerlines are live and dangerous, and keep clear of trees and anything which is in contact with fallen powerlines. Do not touch them."
It is incredibly important people don't swim in floodwaters as "there may be live electrical wiring or fallen powerlines in or around the water".
Preparation tips from Powercor include:
Coliban Water is urging people to set aside 20 to 40 liters of drinking water if they sit in the path of potential flood waters.
Emergency groups are telling people they should try to avoid overwhelming SES crews if flooding hits worst-case scenarios in days to come.
People should absolutely call for help in an emergency but should try to prepare while there is still time, they say.
Anyone working or living in an area that could flood is being urged to prepare in case drinking water supplies are compromised.
People are likely to be warned through a host of community updates if that happens, but some central Victorian communities are already being told to brace for major flooding events, including Rochester.
Coliban Water is also telling people to not just track weather forecasts for their area.
Rochester residents, for example, should be tracking Trentham and Kyneton forecasts as those towns are the source of major water catchments.
Rochester SES Unit has put the callout via Facebook to any Rochester residents who can spare a helping hand this morning to fill sandbags.
"If there is any members of the Rochester community that would like a work out this morning, the SES would appreciate some help filling sandbags from 9am," the post said.
In a separate post the unit indicated sandbags would be available to fill and/or collect from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday from the Rochester Recreation Reserve.
The unit has indicated more information will become available as the day unfolds.
A MASSIVE community effort is underway to prepare the Rochester township for expected major flooding, with estimates up to 880 properties could be directly impacted in coming days.
Sandbags will be made available to residents from today at the Rochester Recreation Reserve, and locals have been told to brace for a significant flood event.
At a community briefing held in the Rochester Shire Hall on Tuesday night, North Central Catchment Management Authority Waterways and Flood Plain project manager Nathan Treloar presented two flooding scenarios based on the likelihood of between 70 and 100mm of rain falling in the Campaspe River catchment above Lake Eppalock from today.
"Based on this forecast we are expecting major flooding in Rochester. Water will rise quickly on Friday and peak late Saturday afternoon."
Under the more likely scenario one, the Campaspe is expected to peak at 114.9 metres, equivalent to a one in 20-year flood event.
Under this scenario, 32 properties would be flooded, and a further 220 directly impacted.
Under the worse case scenario, the river would peak at 115.3 metres, equivalent to a one in 100-year flood event, but still 10cm lower than the January 2011 flood event.
"Under this scenario there is a significant increase in the number of properties affected with 260 properties flooded above floor, and 620 properties flooded below floor," Mr Treloar said.
Central Rochester and properties on both sides of the railway line would be impacted and access to the hospital would be cut and the Northern Highway flooded in multiple locations.
SES regional duty officer for the Loddon Malle Sandra Koole said sandbagging points were being set up on the east side of the river at the Recreation Reserve on Reserve Street and at the corner of Gilles and Ramsay street opposite the swimming pool on the west side of the river.
"The Rochester SES unit has a sandbagging machine that will moving as required," Ms Koole said.
"We are closely monitoring the river rises and a community meeting was held (on Tuesday) for information and sandbag-filling guides."
The Advertiser strongly encourage all readers likely to be impacted by flooding to download and use the VicEmergency app, and to refer to social media pages of emergency services organisations or listen to emergency broadcasters for updates.
The Victoria State Emergency Service is the control agency for flooding in Victoria, which means they are responsible for planning for floods, supporting community preparedness and managing flood response if they do occur.
Follow SES socials (Victoria State Emergency Service) or check their website for the latest information ses.vic.gov.au and most of all, stay safe.
