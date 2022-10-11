Bendigo Advertiser
Heavy rain hits Bendigo as Victoria braces for 48 hours of wet weather, potential floods

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 8:20pm
Water bursting banks at Laanecoorie recently. Picture by Darren Howe

SPORADIC bursts of rain are falling in Bendigo this morning as the state prepares for a critical 48 hours of potential flooding.

Local News

