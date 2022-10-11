SPORADIC bursts of rain are falling in Bendigo this morning as the state prepares for a critical 48 hours of potential flooding.
The first of the water drops began falling on the Bendigo Airport's rain gauge shortly after 7am.
The worst of Victoria's conditions are expected on Thursday but Bendigo residents are being told to stay alert and informed throughout Wednesday.
That includes anyone near the Bendigo and Bullock creeks along with those along rivers like the Loddon, Avoca and Campaspe.
Emergency Victoria says the Bendigo Creek's water levels are elevated, as are the Bullock Creek's.
Minor flooding has been occurring along stretches of the Loddon River downstream of Kerang.
The same goes for areas around and downstream of Charlton on the Avoca River.
The Bureau of Meteorology this morning issued a severe weather warning for all areas of central Victoria and a wider region stretching 530km south from Mildura to Geelong.
They could be hit by heavy rainfall and flash flooding from now into Thursday.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls of 65 mm. 24 hour totals during Thursday are expected to reach 50 to 70 mm, with isolated totals to 100 mm over higher terrain," the bureau said in its latest advice message.
"Heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads".
It is still too early to know for sure where any deluges might land.
Central Victorian SES crews say time is running out to prepare properties against flooding risks.
"Bendigo is difficult to identify where flooding may occur - and it is almost always flash flooding - so it is hard to say what properties or areas may be at risk," Bendigo SES deputy controller Natalie Stanway said.
Emergency Victoria deputy commissioner Chris Stephenson yesterday said people should prepare for 72 hours of potential isolation.
"And that includes making sure it's not just yourself but your neighbours," he said.
People will need to provide for their pets and make sure they have their own medications handy, "because we need our first responders to actually respond to those vulnerable people - those people that need them most", Mr Stephenson said.
