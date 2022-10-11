Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester SES crews set up sandbagging points on either side of Campaspe River

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:44am, first published October 11 2022 - 5:30pm
File picture

Rochester residents on either side of the Campaspe River will be able to access sandbagging points ahead of rain arriving on Wednesday.

