Rochester residents on either side of the Campaspe River will be able to access sandbagging points ahead of rain arriving on Wednesday.
Like the rest of Victoria, the town on is preparing for heavy rain as well as flooding.
The Campaspe River, which cuts through Rochester, peaked two days ago from last week's rain but it is expected to rise again following heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
SES regional duty officer for the Loddon Malle Sandra Koole said sandbagging points were being set up on the east side of the river at the Recreation Reserve on Reserve Street and at the corner of Gilles and Ramsay street opposite the swimming pool on the west side of the river.
"The Rochester SES unit has a sandbagging machine that will be moving as required," Ms Koole said.
"We are closely monitoring the river rises and a community meeting was held (on Tuesday) for information and sandbag-filling guides."
MORE NEWS
Echuca also has a sandbagging point set up Kerford Street between Mitchell and Sutton streets.
The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall forecast is now predicting between 70 and 80mm of rain in Bendigo, Castlemaine and Maryborough on Thursday, as well as up to 70mm in Echuca while almost 90mm could fall in Kyneton.
Temperatures in Bendigo on Wednesday should reach 16 degrees with about 20mm of rain falling.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.