City of Greater Bendigo delays grass slashing and mowing due to heavy rain forecast

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
The City of Greater Bendigo trialed robot lawnmowers in 2019. Picture by Darren Howe

High rainfall resulting in "unprecedented" grass growth, has forced the City of Greater Bendigo and other authorities to delay their annual slashing and mowing programs.

