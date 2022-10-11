High rainfall resulting in "unprecedented" grass growth, has forced the City of Greater Bendigo and other authorities to delay their annual slashing and mowing programs.
City of Greater Bendigo acting parks and open space manager Kim Ross said managing vegetation this year has been a challenge.
"The City's grass slashing and mowing programs have been delayed as many areas have become waterlogged and we and our contractors are finding it difficult to get machinery on the ground to cut the grass," Ms Ross said.
"We ask the community to be patient as we wait for the ground to dry out sufficiently to allow this important work to take place."
Ms Ross said "residents need to realise that the City does not slash or mow every road reserve within the municipality."
She said many country road reserves provide habitats for native animals and help protect indigenous species.
